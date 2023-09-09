Miami All-America safety Kamren Kinchens carted off against Texas A&M after scary injury

Texas A&M running back Amari Daniels (4) is tackled by Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami All-America safety Kamren Kinchens was carted off in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M on Saturday after he appeared to take a big hit to his upper body.

Kinchens was attempting to tackle Aggies receiver Ainias Smith on the play. He remained down on the ground, and his teammates immediately motioned toward the Miami sideline for the medical staff to come onto the field.

Medical personnel tended to Kinchens as players from both teams took a knee in a game that Miami led 48-33 with 1:33 left.

After working on Kinchens for several minutes, the medical staff loaded him onto a stretcher and carted him off the field. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The crowd, which was electric as Miami mounted a comeback after falling into an early 10-point hole, fell silent. A few of his teammates gathered in a circle in a prayer.

Kinchens had a big game up to that point with an interception of Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman in the third quarter.

