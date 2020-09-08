For Miami & America, ready or not here comes a college football season we’ll never forget | Opinion

Fractured. Diminished. A weak, torn facsimile of itself.

There are gentler ways but none more accurate to describe college football in America in 2020.

We can pretend. We can think, “The season goes on!” and see it as some sort of triumph of normalcy. But we know better. The sport staggers ahead as closer to a symbol of anything but normal.

A national champion will be crowned, but whatever school wins that last game will have reigned over an apocalyptic season, its title bearing the yoke of an historic, forever asterisk.

Might as well put Clemson and Alabama in the final four right now and not deny a sameness and aspect of foregone conclusion that hinders this sport. Ohio State would have been assigned that tier as well, had its Big Ten conference not been among the many deciding to not play at all in 2020.

Unless perhaps the eventual *-champion has run the table unbeaten, surely Ohio State will claim it was robbed of its rightful crown. Heck, the T-shirts are probably already printed. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields even started a petition urging the Big Ten to reverse course and play, just as eight Nebraska players sued to have the season reinstated.

(I don’t imagine the wording of the petition or lawsuit includes, “How dare our conference make paramount the health and safety of student-athletes!”)

There were reports in late August the Big Ten was weighing a January-into-spring season, a belated 2020 season in ’21. There was even consideration of starting closer to Thanksgiving. But either option would leave the Big Ten separated from playing for the 2020 championship. And the whole notion of a spring season is fraught with the likelihood of top players opting out rather than risk injury so close to the NFL Draft.

The whole thing has been a fluid mess. Even conferences that are starting seasons as scheduled like the Atlantic Coast Conference and Miami Hurricanes — will they finish?

Miami coach Manny Diaz said he was ”a little surprised” when the Big Ten and Pac-12 opted out. Was he concerned the ACC might follow suit?

“Of course,” Diaz said. “That could have gone in a different direction. It’s been the ultimate day-by-day year. You take nothing for granted and nothing is assumed. You focus on what you can control.“

Nothing can prepare even the most prepared coach for anything like 2020.

“You had a year where every day you’re on the phone with our administration, making plans, just trying to solve problems,” Diaz said.

Every other major sport or league, college or pro, has moved forward as one through this year of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest over racial injustice. Only college football has seen a rending at the seams, a coming apart.

The 13 FCS-level (Division II) conferences and the 28 smaller (Division III leagues) all said they would not play this year, many looking hopefully to a spring startup. That means most of college football overall is sitting out 2020.

The fracture is at the top FBS level (Division I), where six conferences are playing and four are not.

Among the Power 5 conferences, three are playing (SEC, ACC and Big 12) while the Big Ten and Pac-12 opted out.

Of the 10 FBS-level conferences overall, including the six FBS independent schools, 77 major football programs are playing in 2020, while 53 of the biggest programs are sitting out due to the ongoing coronavirus threat, while 53 of the biggest programs are playing as scheduled.

Put bluntly, that’s 59.2 percent of major-college football putting revenue ahead of risk, and 40.8 percent opting for the No. 1 health and safety precaution available — not playing.

Teams that are playing will do so in empty stadiums or before limited crowds, such as Miami Hurricanes games allowing 20 percent capacity at Hard Rock Stadium, or 13,000 fans.

It is more than the risk of COVID-19 itself, the virus that had caused almost 185,000 U.S. deaths as of early September. Even among those who recover, there are reported coronavirus links to myocarditis, an inflammation that in some cases can lead to heart failure.

Amid this vortex of concern, the season will seem as normal as possible in Florida, where all seven state FBS teams will be playing: Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles in the ACC; Florida Gators in the SEC; UCF and South Florida in the American; and FIU and FAU in Conference USA.

