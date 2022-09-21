Miami airport falls in traveler satisfaction. Read why based on JD Power survey

Anna Jean Kaiser
·3 min read

Miami International Airport fell from being the best “mega airport” in the country in 2021 based on satisfying travelers, to being just above average in 2022, according to J.D. Power’s North American Airport Satisfaction Study released Wednesday.

Crowds and long lines at South Florida’s biggest airport are to blame.

“Miami is a victim of its own success, passenger volume has essentially doubled in the past year,” said Mike Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail research at J.D. Power. “Anything involving wait times, they [Miami airport] were terrible at; they were crushed there. It’s not a reflection of poor work from TSA [Transportation Security Administration] or MIA, it’s just the huge increase in passenger volume that MIA experienced in 2022.”

During the pandemic, Miami airport went from second in customer satisfaction in 2020 to the top spot among the biggest airports in 2021. That was thanks to the low passenger flow and subsequent short lines. But earlier this year, the airport had the longest average wait time in the country. And increased crowds from the surge in travel this year has caused Miami airport to slip to ninth in customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s survey of North America’s 20 largest airports.

The influential report is based on responses from 27,000 residents of the U.S. and Canada who traveled through a North American airport within the past 30 days.

J.D. Power determined its fresh rankings based on six factors: terminal facilities; access arriving and departing; baggage claim; passenger security lines; check-in service; and food, beverage and retail offerings.

Miami airport was ranked just above the average score on a 1,000-point scale, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was No. 12 out of the 20 airports included in the survey’s “mega airport” category. Each of these airports handle over 33 million passengers a year.

Taylor noted Miami airport’s consistently high ranking for its terminal facilities and array of quality food, beverage and retail options as the airport’s strongest points. He also said Fort Lauderdale airport lacks in both of those categories but has plans to improve retail and infrastructure.

Long lines are to blame for Miami International Airport’s decline in customer satisfaction.
Long lines are to blame for Miami International Airport’s decline in customer satisfaction.

Overall, the survey of the biggest airports found that customer satisfaction declined at almost every airport in 2022 due to increased passenger traffic following pandemic travel disruptions and persistent labor shortages. The best-ranked mega airport in 2022 is Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, followed by San Francisco International Airport, which was the only airport where customer satisfaction improved from last year. Coming in last with the lowest customer satisfaction score was Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, slightly better than O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The survey’s full results can be viewed here.

Miami airport and South Florida tourism traffic have roared back this year, after pandemic slowdowns and international travel bans. The airport has consistently broken its own passenger traffic records. In July, airport officials said they were on pace to expect 55 million airline passengers in 2022, which would easily surpass the airport’s previous record of 45 million air travelers in 2019.

The high passenger volume, which spikes through the winter, spring break and on holidays weekends, has prompted airport officials to recommend that travelers arrive up to 3 hours before domestic flights and 3.5 hours before international flights. Passengers can also cut their wait times — and stress levels — by applying and paying for expedited security-screening services like TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and CLEAR.

In a continued effort to shorten its passenger lines, Miami airport recently launched a pilot program enabling passengers to schedule their security screening times before going to the airport. The service, known as MIA Reserve, is only available for American Airlines passengers during the initial six-month trial.

“As MIA continues to set new records in passenger traffic, I’m proud to see that we are also exploring new ways to streamline the airport experience for our visitors,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “MIA Reserve has the potential to help many of our travelers get through the security checkpoint faster than ever before.”

Latest Stories

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's