What was Miami like 50 years ago? See protests, a crash, what the famous looked like then

Jeff Kleinman
·9 min read

It’s 1972 in South Florida.

The Miami Dolphins are on their way to an undefeated season. Miami Beach is hosting both the Democratic and Republican national political conventions. An Eastern AIrlines jet about to land in Miami from New York crashes into the Everglades.

But that’s not all.

Chris Evert of Fort Lauderdale has just become a professional tennis player. And, of course, we get a hurricane.

Let’s take a look through the archives to see what was happening in Miami, and the rest of the country, 50 years ago. The following article was originally published in the Miami Herald in 1999, part of a series that looked back at the century in South Florida as we approached a new one:

What’s happening?

The Dolphins achieve their fabled Perfect Season! But beyond that, two years into the 1970s, America still seems to be living the tumultuous ‘60s decade. The war heats up, with North Vietnamese offensives, U.S. bombing campaigns. Anti-war hippies, yippies and zippies vow to disrupt the Democratic and Republican national conventions, held in Miami Beach, and are restrained by a new national hero, Police Chief Rocky Pomerance. Jane Fonda visits North Vietnam, earning the enmity of U.S. soldiers fighting in the south. A “third-rate burglary” hits Washington’s Watergate complex, but its grave, historical portent is not immediately clear.

Miami Dolphin Coach Don Shula leans forward in concentration as he watches his team deliver a 52-0 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 12, 1972 at Miami?s Orange Bowl for his 100th victory. Shula thus became the first NFL coach to win 100 games in his first 10 seasons. With him are Marv Fleming (80) and Larry Csonka (39). AP File
Miami Dolphin Coach Don Shula leans forward in concentration as he watches his team deliver a 52-0 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 12, 1972 at Miami?s Orange Bowl for his 100th victory. Shula thus became the first NFL coach to win 100 games in his first 10 seasons. With him are Marv Fleming (80) and Larry Csonka (39). AP File

Miami Dolphins

The Perfect Season! The Dolphins go 14-0 through the regular season and win all three postseason games, to become the first team in NFL history to go unbeaten and untied. Early in the season, young quarterback Bob Griese suffers a broken ankle, and veteran Earl Morrall takes over the team, with Griese returning in the playoffs. Kicker Garo Yepremian kicks his longest field goal ever, 54 yards, against Buffalo. Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris rush for more than 1,000 yards each. Miami caps its Perfect Season in Los Angeles, with a January 1973 Super Bowl VII win over Washington.

Miami Beach political conventions

Coretta Scott King and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. George McGovern at the door of the Deauville hotel in Miami Beach after having breakfast together. Battle Vaughan/Miami Herald File
Coretta Scott King and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. George McGovern at the door of the Deauville hotel in Miami Beach after having breakfast together. Battle Vaughan/Miami Herald File
Sen. Charles Percy and Illinois Reublican delegation arrives at the Miami airport. Bob East/Miami Herald File
Sen. Charles Percy and Illinois Reublican delegation arrives at the Miami airport. Bob East/Miami Herald File

Call it Woodstock South: Both Republican and Democratic parties hold their national conventions in Miami Beach, luring thousands of delegates and tens of thousands of demonstrators - revolution-seeking Yippies, pot-smoking, skinny-dipping Zippies, the mule train-traveling Poor People’s Party and the jack-booted American Nazis. Many plan to disrupt events by goading police into a repeat of the “police riot” at the Chicago convention of 1968. Instead, they meet Rocky Pomerance, 275-pound police chief in sport shirt and slacks, who becomes a national hero by making friends with the zany crowd with his trademark blend of firmness and conciliation. The 10,000-person naked march down Collins Avenue planned by protest leaders Jerry Rubin and Abbie Hoffman never happens. But Miami Beach Vice Mayor Harold Rosen does take a pie in the face from a hippie.

Across South Florida

Dade prosecutor Jack Orr deals perennial Miami and Metro Mayor Steve Clark the only defeat of his political career, winning the county mayor’s job; but Orr will die in office two years later, and Clark will return.

Republican Paula Hawkins wins in an upset victory over Gerald Lewis, becoming the first woman ever elected to the Florida Public Service Commission.

Dianne Dove, 19, is named to the Orange Bowl court, becoming the first black princess in the festival’s 39 years.

Teenager Chris Evert of Fort Lauderdale turns tennis pro.

The Tiger Bay political club, a potent force in local politics, votes 128-108 to extend membership to women.

Hurricane Agnes hits Florida, but reserves its strongest punch for the Eastern Seaboard, even Central Pennsylvania, killing 134, including 12 in Florida and Cuba.

Rescuers look for survivors near a section of fuselage of an Eastern Airlines plane that crashed in the Everglades in December 1972. W.O. Minor Jr./Miami Herald File
Rescuers look for survivors near a section of fuselage of an Eastern Airlines plane that crashed in the Everglades in December 1972. W.O. Minor Jr./Miami Herald File

In December, an Eastern Airlines plane crashed into the Everglades, killing 101 people. A flight attendant rallied the 75 survivors by singing Christmas carols until help arrived.

Miami places and people

Miami Lakes, taken from overhead in 1972, looking north with Northwest 138th Street in the foreground Miami Herald File
Miami Lakes, taken from overhead in 1972, looking north with Northwest 138th Street in the foreground Miami Herald File
Congressman Carlos Gimenez in a 1972 Columbus High yearbook photo. Tim Chapman/Miami Herald File
Congressman Carlos Gimenez in a 1972 Columbus High yearbook photo. Tim Chapman/Miami Herald File
Radio broadcaster Larry King in 1972 when he with WIOD. Miami Herald File
Radio broadcaster Larry King in 1972 when he with WIOD. Miami Herald File
Major League baseball player Andres Dawson in 1972 when he was at Southwest Miami Senior High. Miami Herald File
Major League baseball player Andres Dawson in 1972 when he was at Southwest Miami Senior High. Miami Herald File
Miami Beach Convention Hall gets ready for a Black Sabbath concert in March 1972. Richard Forgham/Miami Herald File
Miami Beach Convention Hall gets ready for a Black Sabbath concert in March 1972. Richard Forgham/Miami Herald File
Hip waders keep the feet of Julie Eisenhower dry through the Great Cypress Swamp with Secretary of the Interior Rogers Morton in January 1972. Bob East/Miami Herald F
Hip waders keep the feet of Julie Eisenhower dry through the Great Cypress Swamp with Secretary of the Interior Rogers Morton in January 1972. Bob East/Miami Herald F
Protesters march with elephant down Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach in August 1972. Miami Herald File
Protesters march with elephant down Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach in August 1972. Miami Herald File

Across the country

In February, President Richard Nixon becomes the first U.S. president to visit China, ending decades of official hostility, greeting Premier Zhou Enlai, creating new links to counterbalance the world influence of China’s enemy, the Soviet Union. The American public applauds. Two months later, Nixon becomes the first president to visit the Soviet Union, signing a weapons treaty with Secretary Leonid Brezhnev, marking a break in the Cold War. More applause.

In June, night security guard Frank Willis finds two doors taped open at the Watergate hotel-office complex in Washington. Police nab five men with electronic surveillance equipment. Four of them, Bernard Barker, Rolando Eugenio Martinez, Virgilio Gonzalez and Frank Sturgis, are anti-Castro activists; the fifth, James McCord, is a security officer for the Committee to Re-Elect the President (CREEP). Next morning, Nixon’s campaign manager, John Mitchell, says the burglars were not “operating on our behalf.”

Most newspapers lose interest in the story. But Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein keep probing. By October they report that the FBI believes Watergate is part of a massive campaign of political spying and campaign sabotage. The White House dismisses their story as “character assassination.”

At their national conventions in Miami Beach, the Democrats nominate Sen. George McGovern and Sen. Tom Eagleton; the Republicans choose Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew. In November, McGovern loses 49 states to the Nixon landslide.

The opening of the first Cuban Film Festival in New York City is upstaged by anti-Castro youths who release white mice, sending the audience screaming, during the screening of Humberto Solas’ Lucia. The mice were followed by stink bombs, and several fights break out.

Drifter Arthur Bremer tries to assassinate Alabama Gov. George Wallace. Wallace survives, with multiple bullet injuries, and will spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair and in chronic pain. Bremer pleads insanity, but is convicted and given a life sentence.

Angela Davis is acquitted on all charges of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy, stemming from a 1970 courthouse shooting.

The Vietnam War

War heats up in Vietnam. North Vietnam launches a massive offensive into South Vietnam. The U.S. blockades and bombs Hanoi and Haiphong. Henry Kissinger engages in secret, then open, negotiations with the North Vietnamese. But talks break down, and the U.S. increases its bombing efforts.

Actress/activist Jane Fonda visits Hanoi, dons a helmet and poses for photos sitting in the gunner’s seat of a North Vietnamese antiaircraft weapon. And she makes a radio broadcast scolding U.S. soldiers in the south: “I implore you, I beg you to reconsider what you are doing.” She’s dubbed “Hanoi Jane” by many back home, and the furor won’t die entirely, even after 1988, when, with Barbara Walters on ABC’s 20-20, she apologizes to U.S. Viet vets: “I know the power of images. To have put myself in the situation like that was a thoughtless and cruel thing to have done.”

The photo seen ‘round the world shocks America’s conscience: Terrified, sobbing, 9-year-old Vietnamese girl Pham Thi Kim Phuc running naked, her clothing burned away by a U.S. napalm air strike that hit her school. The image wins Associated Press photog Nick Ut the Pulitzer Prize. Phuc undergoes 17 operations, later moves to Toronto, helps set up the Kim Foundation to help children. Decades later she will say: “I really think this picture stopped the war and changed the war.”

Across the world

At the Summer Olympics in Munich, 11 Israeli athletes are killed in a hostage-taking by Arab terrorists of the Black September movement and a subsequent rescue attempt by German police. Israel refuses the terrorists’ demand to release 200 jailed Palestinian guerrillas. The tragedy overshadows U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz’s historic feat of winning seven gold medals.

A disturbed man attacks Michelangelo’s Pieta in Rome, severing Mary’s left arm and damaging her face. SPORTS

Major League Baseball suffers its first general strike since 1900, as players demand a bigger pension fund.

Celebrity weddings

Carly Simon and James Taylor wed.

Deaths

Harry Truman, former U.S. president.

Duke of Windsor, British royal family.

Maurice Chevalier, actor.

J. Edgar Hoover, FBI director.

Dan Blocker, actor.

Charles Atlas, muscleman.

Roberto Clemente, baseball player.

Jackie Robinson, baseball player.

Mahalia Jackson, gospel singer.

Cristobal Balenciaga, couturier.

Ezra Pound, author.

Walter Winchell, newscaster.

Adam Clayton Powell Jr., politician.

At the movies

The Godfather, with Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan.

Cabaret, with Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey and Michael York.

Deliverance, with Burt Reynolds, John Voight, Ronny Cox and Ned Beatty.

Last Tango in Paris, with Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider.

The Poseidon Adventure, with Ernest Borgnine, Shelley Winters and Stella Stevens.

On TV

The Bob Newhart Show

M*A*S*H

Sanford and Son

The Waltons

The Streets of San Francisco

Products

Snapple Fruit Juices are introduced.

McDonald’s unveils the Egg McMuffin

Ms. magazine is launched by Gloria Steinem and Letty Cottin Pogrebin.

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • In Kenya, some Maasai turn from lion-killing to Olympics

    KIMANA SANCTUARY, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s most identifiable community is abandoning hunting lions with spears for javelin throwing at a biannual event called the Maasai Olympics. The Maasai people, renowned for their colorful garb, are predominantly herders and live near some of Kenya’s most visited wildlife parks. Attacks by Maasai on wildlife has often been cited as a threat to some animal populations. The traditional rite of passage for a young Maasai man has been to kill a lion with a spear in

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b