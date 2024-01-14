Mia Goth Kicked An Extra In Head Before Having Him Fired, Lawsuit Claims

Mia Goth is being sued by a background actor who says she purposefully kicked him in the head while shooting the horror film, “MaXXXine,” last spring.

James Hunter has accused Goth of battery and wrongful termination in court filings, which detail how she allegedly left him with a concussion and subsequently had him dismissed from his role. Film studio A24 and “MaXXXine” director Ti West are also listed as defendants in the suit.

In court documents obtained by Deadline, Hunter claims he was intentionally injured while playing the part of a “Dead Parishioner,” which required him to lay on the ground covered in fake blood without the protection of a prop pad.

During the scene, Goth was supposed to step over the background actor’s body and run away.

When she nearly stepped on him during one take, Hunter claims he alerted the second assistant director, only to see Goth retaliate.

Mia Goth attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023. She is accused of injuring and intimidating a background actor during the making of the film

Mia Goth attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023. She is accused of injuring and intimidating a background actor during the making of the film "MaXXXine" last April.

Though Goth was warned “to be careful about where she stepped,” the suit claims that during the next take, the “Pearl” actor kicked the extra in the head with her boot on purpose.

Hunter says Goth later confronted him while he was in the bathroom, where she allegedly “taunted, mocked, and belittled” the background actor before daring him “to do anything” about what happened.

In the court filings, Hunter claims he was offered no medical assistance and continued the shoot until the scene was completed.

The following day, the casting agency informed him he not be returning to the shoot though he was initially hired for three days of filming.

Upon suffering 48 hours of “head trauma symptoms” like “loss of memory, confusion, and disorientation,” the plaintiff went to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

A representative for Goth did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Story continues

Hunter is seeking $250,000 for “medical expenses,” “rehabilitation” and “related expenses,” in addition to “punitive and/or exemplary damages.”

Related...