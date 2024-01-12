Mia Farrow's Sister, Actress Tisa Farrow, Dead at 72: 'She Was the Best of Us'

Mia shared the news that Tisa "died unexpectedly" Wednesday morning in a heartbreaking Instagram post

Alamy Tisa Farrow in Fingers (1978)

Theresa "Tisa" Farrow, an actress known for her roles in movies like Homer and Fingers, has died. She was 72 years old.

Tisa's sister, fellow actress Mia Farrow, shared the sad news on Instagram Wednesday, posting a lengthy, heartfelt tribute alongside a throwback photo of her late sibling.

"If there is a Heaven, undoubtedly my beautiful sister Tisa is being welcomed there," began the Rosemary's Baby actress, 78. "She was the best of us — I have never met a more generous and loving person. She loved life & never complained. Ever."

"She died unexpectedly yesterday morning. Apparently in her sleep," Mia also wrote. "This is a hard time for all of us who admire and love her so deeply."

In a repost of his mother's tribute, shared to his Instagram Story on Thursday, Ronan Farrow wrote, "Miss you, Auntie Tisa."



Tisa was the youngest of seven children, born to Irish actress Maureen O'Sullivan and Australian director John Farrow on July 22, 1951, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

After making her big-screen debut as Laurie Grainger in the 1970 drama Homer, Tisa went on to appear in more than a dozen more films like And Hope to Die (1972), Fingers (1978), Winter Kills (1979) and Woody Allen's Manhattan, also in 1979.

Her final film roles were in 1980, as Julie in Anthropophagus and Jane Foster in The Last Hunter.



Back in 1970, a then-18-year-old Tisa told The New York Times that she had "no advantages" in the industry, and "spent a long time going around town trying out for commercials, and I didn't get one."

"I would always run into some career woman who disliked me right away because she didn't like my sister Mia," she added.



Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Mia and Tisa Farrow in New York City on Nov. 8, 1979

In her Instagram tribute to her sister, Mia, a mother of 14, shared that following her film career, Tisa worked as a nurse for 27 years.

"[She was] a wonderful sister to Steffi, Prudence and me, a devoted mother to Jason, who died in Iraq, Bridget and little grandson Kylor — the lights of her life," Mia added.

Among the comments of condolence from fellow celebrities was one from Elizabeth Perkins, who told Mia, "I am so deeply and terribly sorry. ❤️❤️."

"I'm so sorry.❤️" wrote Molly Ringwald, while Tatum O'Neal left a rose emoji and Frances Fisher commented with a prayers-hands emoji.

"Ohhhh, Mia, I’m so very sorry for this shocking and devastating loss," said Lesley Ann Warren. "My love and prayers for grace for you and your family. 💔🙏."



