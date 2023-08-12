MI9 book shows silk maps, cigar box radios and hidden compasses that inspired James Bond's gadgets

The MI9 inventions could have come straight from Ian Fleming’s 007 adventures

Silk maps concealed in clothes so that they would not rustle, tiny radio receivers hidden in cigar boxes and minuscule compasses disguised as buttons are among brilliant inventions that could have come straight from Ian Fleming’s 007 adventures.

But they were actually created by MI9, the branch of military intelligence set up in 1939 tasked with assisting evaders and escapers. These were gadgets designed to help pilots and other Allied personnel trapped behind enemy lines to avoid capture in making their way back to Britain.

They were among some of the most highly classified and clandestine tools of British intelligence in a volume the Imperial War Museums are publishing for the first time.

They filled about 70 pages of an extraordinary Second World War document produced in 1942, which had the highest British security classification at that time.

Christopher Clayton Hutton, who is known to have devised innovative inventions for the war effort, is believed to be its creator. He was an enigmatic and eccentric genius whose inventions may have inspired many of those devised by Q in the Bond novels. As a naval intelligence officer, Fleming liaised with the intelligence branches.

The gadgets included pencils containing rolled up tissue maps

In September, the Imperial War Museums will publish “Most Secret: MI9 Escape and Evasion Devices”, an almost exact reproduction of the original.

Sarah Paterson, one of the Museum’s curators, told The Telegraph: “I’m really excited that this is going to be available to the general public. It’s never been published before.

“It was a secret, restricted item and very few copies [are] known to exist. We have one in our library and we are publishing it to make it available.”

She added that a presentation copy signed by Hutton is known to be in Sir Winston Churchill’s library at Chartwell: “Britain’s wartime prime minister had escaped captivity in the Boer War and was a subsequent supporter of the work of MI9.”

In her introduction to the new edition, Mrs Paterson writes: “Like the subject matter it contains – and the man who compiled it – the volume is cloaked in mystery. It is believed the books were produced for an American mission to Britain in February 1942 under Major General Carl Spaatz. The Americans were keen to learn about British escape and evasion work, and copies of the book were laid on a large mahogany table in a secure space where they could be examined without prying eyes.

“The United States of America had entered the Second World War following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on 7 December 1941, and there was close co-operation between MI9 and its later American counterpart MIS-X.”

This pipe contained a compass and a chemical substance

Hutton had served with the Yorkshire Regiment and as a pilot with the Royal Air Force (RAF) during the First World War. Mrs Paterson writes: “His eccentricity, enthusiasm and determined ingenuity were deemed to be a perfect fit for the role of Technical Officer at MI9. He was to invent the escape aids, organise their manufacture and devise methods of getting them into prisoner of war camps. Former escaper Air Marshal Sir Basil Embry was an admirer of Hutton and explained he was ‘a man of action and ideas... Some people may think he is eccentric; I think he is a genius’.”

MI9 was based for most of the war at Wilton Park, Beaconsfield, headed by Major - later Brigadier - Norman Crockatt, who as a Royal Scots officer, had been decorated in the First World War. ‘Escape-mindedness’ was its central philosophy, and it offered guidance on everything from dealing with interrogation to escape tips.

Escape-aids in the volume include a fountain-pen that turns into a compass, a pencil that contains a thin saw in its lead and another pencil with a rolled tissue map. There is even a made-to-measure gold tooth that held a compass, “concealed through being in between the cheek and gum”, as well as combs and a toothbrush with compasses, maps and saws.

MI9 also smuggled escape gadgets into camps, including the infamous Colditz. Rather than compromise morale-boosting Red Cross or personal parcels, they invented welfare organisations to send games and clothing as gifts.

Mrs Paterson said: “The first of these was the Prisoners’ Leisure Hours Fund, based at a real bombed-out address, with clues in their organisational stationery that must have raised smiles for both those inventing and receiving it: ‘Bolt Court’, ‘Fleet Street’, with prominent names including ‘Miss Freda Mappin’.”

Among escape-aids in the volume are a small chess set and a squash racket, which each contained maps.

Mrs Paterson said: “More than 35,000 escapers and evaders returned to fight another day – no doubt with the help of many of the escape aids found within this book.”

The publication coincides with the museum’s forthcoming exhibition, Spies, Lies and Deception, about “deception and espionage from the First World War to the present day”, which opens in September.

Most Secret: MI9 Escape and Evasion Devices will be available from iwmshop.org.uk from September 21.