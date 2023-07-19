MI6 chief to say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains doomed

The remains of a Russian tank in the middle of a garden in the village of Velyka Dymerka in the Kyiv region - SERGEY DOLZHENKO/Shutterstock

The chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) will on Wednesday say Russia is failing in its military aims in Ukraine as he gives a rare speech in Prague.

Sir Richard Moore is set to make the comments at the British Embassy in the Czech capital, emphasising the UK’s “close relationship” with the former Eastern Bloc country and the symbolism of the country’s resistance to Soviet imperialism in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It comes as Ukraine warned that Russia is amassing a force of 100,000 soldiers to attack the northern section of its frontline to divert forces away from its counter-offensive.

Sir Richard, 60, who was appointed SIS chief in 2020, will use the speech - only the second he has ever given in public - to insist that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine remains doomed and offer an explanation as to “why Russia is continuing to fail to achieve its military objectives”.

He will also condemn Iran and other nations for their support of Russia during the war and which he will say will only serve to fuel further conflict in Ukraine.

Sir Richard Moore was appointed the chief of the Secret Intelligence Service in 2020 - Stefan Rousseau/PA

In a further swipe at the Kremlin, Sir Richard is also expected to highlight growing concerns over the “wave of Russian imperialism” spreading in Africa, where the Wagner group of mercenary soldiers had been waging secret wars. Its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin attempted what appeared to be a failed coup against Putin before calling off a march on Moscow.

The central theme of the speech, according to the intelligence service, will be the continuing need for the “human factor” in the role played by SIS, the foreign branch of Britain’s intelligence services.

Sir Richard will argue that intelligence agents can target “secrets” that artificial intelligence (AI) will never spot.

He is set to deny suggestions that AI will “put intelligence services like mine out of business”, providing much-needed succour to Hollywood that the highly lucrative James Bond franchise will not be killed off by robots.

A police officer inspects parts of what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian-made suicide drone at the site of a Russian strike on fuel storage facilities in Kharkiv - Reuters

Using a fishing analogy, Sir Richard will say that while AI can “trawl the ocean of open source” material, it is his human field agents who can “obtain secrets beyond the nets”. Agents can be deployed to influence governments or even terrorist groups. They are not, he will say, “just passive collectors of information”.

Sir Richard will say: “AI is going to make information infinitely more accessible and some have asked whether it will put intelligence services like mine out of business.

“In fact, the opposite is likely to be true. As AI trawls the ocean of open source, there will be even greater value in landing, with a well-cast fly, the secrets that lie beyond the reach of its nets.

“The unique characteristics of human agents in the right places will become still more significant. They are never just passive collectors of information: our agents can be tasked and directed; they can identify new questions we didn’t know to ask; and sometimes they can influence decisions inside a government or terrorist group.

“Human intelligence in the age of artificial intelligence will increasingly be defined as those things that machines cannot do, albeit we should expect the frontier of machine capability to advance with startling speed.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.