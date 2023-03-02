MI5 not fit to keep us safe, says father of Arena attack’s youngest victim

Kim Pilling and Pat Hurst, PA
·5 min read

The father of the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing said M15 are “not fit to keep us safe”, as its boss said he was “profoundly sorry” the attack was not stopped.

The security service’s director general, Ken McCallum, issued the apology after the public inquiry into the May 2017 atrocity found it might have been prevented if MI5 had acted more swiftly on a piece of intelligence received in the months before.

Two pieces of information about suicide bomber Salman Abedi were assessed at the time by the Security Service to not relate to terrorism.

But inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said – having heard from MI5 witnesses at the hearings into the bombing, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds – he considered that did not present an “accurate picture”.

The officer admitted they considered a possible pressing national security concern on one of the pieces of intelligence, but did not discuss it with colleagues straight away and did not write up a report on the same day.

In his 207-page report, Sir John said: “The delay in providing the report led to the missing of an opportunity to take a potentially important investigative action.

“Based on everything the Security Service knew or should have known, I am satisfied that such an investigative action would have been a proportionate and justified step to take. This should have happened.”

He said that if the intelligence had been followed up immediately it could have led to Abedi, 22, being followed to the parked Nissan Micra where he stored the explosive, and which he later moved to a rented city centre flat to assemble.

Manchester Arena incident
CCTV image of Salman Abedi making his way to the Manchester Arena (GMP/PA)

The chairman added that Abedi also could have been stopped at Manchester Airport on his return from Libya four days before the attack.

Following Thursday’s publication of the report, bereaved families said they hoped “lessons would be learned”.

Andrew Roussos, whose daughter Saffie-Rose, eight, was killed in the blast, said: “Our beautiful little girl lost her life because of the failings of the security services.

“We all heard the evidence and knew there were failings, but hearing how this tragedy might have been avoided is devastating for us all.

“This was a cataclysmic failure, and it is clear from all of the evidence we have heard about Abedi that there were many opportunities for the security services to have ensured the bombing never happened.

“In my view the fact that MI5 failed to stop him despite all of the red flags available demonstrates they are not fit to keep us safe and therefore not fit for purpose.”

Manchester Arena Inquiry
The 22 victims of the terror attack during the Ariana Grande concert (GMP)

The parents of Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, both from South Shields, also voiced their anger at the Security Service.

Ms Curry said: “Those that played any part in the murder of our children will never, ever get forgiveness.

“From top to bottom, MI5 to the associates of the attacker, we will always believe you all played a part in the murder of our children.”

In March 2014, Abedi became a subject of interest (SOI) for MI5 over phone contact with another SOI, but his case was closed four months later when he was deemed “low risk”.

He was also identified on six occasions as a direct or indirect contact of suspected extremists from December 2013 to April 2017.

During the inquiry, a number of MI5 witnesses, including a senior officer known as Witness J, and detectives from North West Counter Terrorism Police, gave evidence behind closed doors.

Manchester Arena Inquiry
Sir John Saunders, chairman of the Manchester Arena Inquiry (Steve Allen/PA)

The secret sessions, which included evidence about the two pieces of intelligence received months before the attack, were held so as not to compromise national security and the inner workings of MI5 and counter-terror police.

Sir John’s report on the circumstances surrounding the bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert also focused on the radicalisation of Manchester-born Abedi, of Libyan descent.

Abedi’s brother, Hashem Abedi, 25, was jailed for life after he was convicted of assisting the plot.

Sir John concluded: “The Abedi family holds significant responsibility for the radicalisation of Salman Abedi and Hashem Abedi.

“That includes their father Ramadan Abedi, mother Samia Tabbal and elder brother Ismail Abedi, each of whom has held extremist views.”

Convicted terrorist Abdalraouf Abdallah, a childhood friend of Abedi, also had an “important role” in his radicalisation, while another Manchester associate Raphael Hostey – an Islamic State member killed in a drone strike in Syria – was also “likely to have been an influence”.

Manchester Arena Inquiry
Hashem Abedi, 25, was jailed for life (GMP/PA)

Evidence into the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the atrocity was heard in the city between September 7 2020 and February 15 2022.

Two previous reports into the terror attack were issued by Sir John.

The first was in June 2021 and highlighted a string of “missed opportunities” at the Arena venue to identify Abedi as a threat before he walked across the City Room foyer and detonated his shrapnel-laden device.

Sir John’s second report last November delivered scathing criticism of the emergency services’ response to the bombing.

He ruled that care worker John Atkinson, 28, would probably have survived but for the failures on the night, while there was a “remote possibility” that Saffie-Rose Roussos could have lived, with different treatment and care.

Following publication of his final report, Sir John said: “I can only hope that we achieve something by our efforts.

“That will only happen if those away from this inquiry can share in the desire of those who have taken part in it to make things better.

“Inevitably some of the changes that are needed will require money which is in short supply, but protecting the lives of the people of this country must be a high priority for any government.”

Latest Stories

  • Russian Officials Demand Assassination of Zelensky in Leaked Texts

    SPUTNIKRussian lawmakers are demanding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be assassinated and his country bombed into oblivion after what the Kremlin touted as a “Ukrainian terrorist attack” in a border region early Thursday.Every level of Russian government from Vladimir Putin to the Federal Security Service and regional governors blamed the Ukrainian military for the attack in Bryansk, which authorities said had left two people dead and a child injured. The official version of events from

  • Lauren Boebert Flunks U.S. Geography As Map Meme Backfires Badly

    The Colorado Republican seems to have a problem with Alaska, Hawaii and more.

  • New Nickname Idea For Ron DeSantis Is Too Dumb Even For Donald Trump

    "I've heard worse," the former president told right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka.

  • Now That Tucker Carlson Has Jan. 6 Footage, Majorie Taylor Greene Is Changing Her Tune

    The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

    The Maryland Democrat had receipts for his Republican colleague.

  • A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close

    As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.

  • Trump news – live: Police can sue Trump over January 6 as ex-president rages at Fox News

    Ex-president fumes at right-wing media giant and veteran executive Rupert Murdoch over stunning lawsuit revelations as DoJ determines he can be sued over Capitol attack

  • Rupert Murdoch Might've Gutted Fox News' Best Dominion Defense, Ex-Prosecutor Says

    The media mogul testified under oath that Fox News hosts "endorsed" the false stolen election narrative.

  • Matt Gaetz Shut Down By Pentagon Official For Pushing Chinese Propaganda At Hearing

    The Florida Republican introduced the ultranationalist Global Times tabloid during a House hearing where he argued for the U.S. to stop aiding Ukraine.

  • China's Peace Plan for Ukraine Could Have Dangerous Consequences

    China's quest to be a global problem-solver reveals a dangerous game, writes Ian Bremmer.

  • Ukraine war news – latest: Putin sends girl who drew anti-war picture to orphanage

    Girl’s father arrested for ‘discrediting’ the Russian army for an anti-war comment he wrote on social media

  • Strike the heart of Russia and watch its resolve crumble

    From the moment Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, launched his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, there has been a distinct feeling of unease among some Western leaders at the prospect of Ukrainian forces attacking targets on Russian soil. While the Russians have shown no qualms about targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, the Ukrainians have been actively discouraged from responding in kind for fear of provoking a wider escalation in the conflict.

  • Putin’s Nightmare Insurrection Could Hang on This One Vegetable

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayVladimir Putin’s gastro-political strategy to maintain a chokehold on Russia and conquer Ukraine is hard to digest. Many might find it inedible.Forensic banking investigators, who’ve spent the past year tracking the assets of Putin and his oligarchs, told The Daily Beast the Russian president is now using cabbage to garnish his traditional recipe of mass arrests, pervasive assassinations, and heaping portions of propaganda.C’mon

  • British navy seizes Iran missiles, parts likely Yemen bound

    The British navy seized anti-tank missiles and fins for ballistic missile assemblies during a raid on a small boat heading from Iran likely to Yemen, authorities said Thursday, the latest such seizure in the Gulf of Oman. The seizure by the Royal Navy comes after other seizures by French and U.S. forces in the region as Western powers increase their pressure on Iran, which is it now enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

  • Whispers of Putin’s Secret Lifeline Threaten Rebound in Russia’s War

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOver a year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a critical spot.Initial efforts to force Ukraine to capitulate failed, Ukraine took back much of Russia’s gains, and, as the conflict drags on, the military’s supplies of everything from tanks to missiles are starting to dwindle. While Ukraine has been able to acquire a variety of modern weapons from the U.S. and Europe, few countries have been willing to d

  • Seth Meyers Can't Believe This Nasty Name Tucker Carlson Called Trump

    "That's worse than anything I've ever said about Trump," the "Late Night" host said.

  • Hungary further delays vote on Sweden, Finland joining NATO

    Hungary has further delayed a vote on ratifying Sweden and Finland's NATO accession bids, according to an updated schedule published Thursday on the National Assembly's website, the latest in a series of postponements that have frustrated Western allies. The delay, which pushes the vote back by two weeks to the parliamentary session beginning March 20, comes as Hungary remains the only NATO member country besides Turkey that hasn't yet approved the two Nordic countries' bids to join the Western military alliance. Hungary's populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has said that he is personally in favor of the two countries joining NATO, but alleged that the governments in Stockholm and Helsinki have “spread blatant lies” about Hungary which have raised questions among lawmakers in his party on whether to approve the bids.

  • Russia journal: Moscow mulls possible use of nuclear arms to fend off US attack -RIA

    The article is the latest in a series of combative remarks by Russian politicians and commentators after the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, suggesting Moscow would, if necessary, be prepared to deploy its vast nuclear arsenal. RIA said the article, published in the Voennaya Mysl (Military Thought) magazine, concluded Washington was worried it might be losing dominance over the world and had therefore "apparently" prepared plans to strike Russia to neutralise it. In response, Russian specialists were "actively developing a promising form of the strategic use of the Russian armed forces - an operation of strategic deterrence forces", RIA said.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene berates state election official: ‘Trump Won Georgia!’

    Gabriel Sterling cheekily responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s lies about the election

  • Iranian regime blamed for poisoning of hundreds of Iranian schoolgirls, as gender-based attacks continue

    As more poisonings of schoolgirls are reported in Iran, human rights activists and journalists tell CBC News the regime in Tehran is to blame for what they say is just another form of gender-based attacks in the country. Close to 1,000 schoolgirls have reportedly been poisoned in Iran. Though regime officials initially dismissed the attacks, several have now admitted that they are intentional. But three months after the first reported attack, no arrests have been made in connection with the pois