MI5 had chance to unmask Kim Philby a decade earlier, archives reveal

Daniel Capurro
·4 min read
Kim Philby - ITN
Kim Philby - ITN

Kim Philby, the infamous Soviet double agent, could have been unmasked a decade earlier, according to newly declassified documents.

The woman who would eventually unmask him said that had MI5 interviewed her, she would have revealed his identity.

Her motivations for keeping Philby’s secret for 25 years, then eventually shopping him to the security services, remain mysterious despite the new revelations in a large tranche of newly opened files from the National Archives.

Among the documents are the transcripts from a series of interviews conducted by MI5 agents with Flora Solomon, a British-Russian woman known for her social campaigning.

Solomon had befriended Philby, an MI6 agent, in the late 1930s and was aware of his work for the USSR early on. However, she waited until attending an event in Israel in 1962 to inform Victor Rothschild, a former MI5 man, that Philby was a double agent.

Rothschild spoke with Solomon at length in private before arranging for her to be interviewed by an MI5 agent.

In the interview, Solomon was asked by the MI5 agent if she would have revealed Philby’s secret to them in 1951. She replied: “Look, if you had come to me, if I had been directly approached, and I could have really thrown a light, I certainly would have come out. But, you see, voluntarily making this effort was too much for me, can you follow that?”

Flora Solomon in formal attire, in a black and white photograph
Flora Solomon in formal attire, in a black and white photograph

At the time, Philby was under intense suspicion of being a Soviet spy after Guy Burgess and Donald Maclean, two other members of the Cambridge Five, fled to the USSR. He was named as a spy in the House of Commons by an MP using parliamentary privilege but was later cleared.

A summary of the first conversation and a full transcript of the interview are among the documents released by the National Archives on Tuesday.

The MI5 officer interviewing Solomon pressed her on why she did not inform on Philby in 1938 or ‘39.

Solomon, a Jewish woman and prominent Zionist, said: “Then, I wouldn’t have given Kim away for anything.” She went on to blame the actions of Neville Chamberlain at Munich, where he gave up large parts of Czechoslovakia to Nazi Germany in exchange for peace.

In explaining why she chose, finally, in 1962 to turn on Philby, she gave the justification that he was “obviously now working for the Arab cause”, citing newspaper articles he had written.

‘Heightened Cold War tensions’

James Hanning, author of Love & Deception: Philby in Beirut, said he questions that explanation.

“I’ve read his writings and I think most people would say there was nothing particularly anti-Israel about them, although that may well have been her sincere opinion,” Mr Hanning, who is writing a book about Solomon, told The Telegraph.

“Heightened Cold War tensions also seem to have played a role. The files are fascinating but her chief motivation remains an enigma really.”

He added that the interviews did not fully account for why Solomon did not come forward in the 1950s, saying: “She would have read the newspapers, in 1951 she would have known about the ‘third man’ and in 1955 about Philby being named in Parliament, when he was cleared by Harold Macmillan. So her behaviour has still not been entirely explained.”

MI5 continued to speak to Solomon for a decade after Philby fled, with the files revealing that – in the 1970s – they re-examined a suggestion that she too might have been acting as a Soviet agent.

The original interview, as well as those conducted in later years, show how important Solomon was to Philby in the 1930s. She became a kind of confessor figure for the double agent, while she went on to reveal to MI5 that Philby would introduce some of his associates to her for a kind of “vetting” in which she would judge their character.

“When the file was closed, MI5 were never really sure what she had been up to. My own sense is that it was an outbreak of spook paranoia, I find it hard to believe that she was working for the Soviet Union,” said Mr Hanning.

“Ultimately, she emerges as a very human figure,” said Mr Hanning, “She didn’t want to rat on her friend in the ‘30s. Yet in the end, she was the one that turned him in, and I think he really resented what he, with some irony, saw as her personal disloyalty.”

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in a round of 32 women's singles match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of three WTA titles in the last two month

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov will meet Taylor Fritz in Japan Open semifinal

    TOKYO — Canadian Denis Shapovalov remains perfect at the Japan Open. The seventh-seeded Canadian advanced to the seminals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. "I think I played great today," said Shapovalov. "In general, my level the last two weeks has been great, so I'm very happy to be back in the semis." The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, has yet to lose a set in Tokyo. Shapovalov will next face A

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in MLS playoffs

    With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Real Salt Lake, Orlando City and Minnesota United also captured spots. The

  • Joy Drop: OK Blue Jays, let's play ball!

    Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N