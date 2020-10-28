MI 97/2 in 12 Overs | MI vs RCB Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Virat Kohli for His 100th IPL Wicket

MI vs RCB Live Score Updates: Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will eye a return back to winning again when they play Royal Challengers (RCB) in match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Both teams are at the top half of the IPL 2O20 points table and are fighting for a top-two finish but come into these game on the back of disappointing defeats against two bottom-placed teams. Mumbai failed to defend 195 against Rajasthan Royals, who chased down the score with 10 deliveries and eight wickets in hand while RCB lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets after scoring only 145 having opted to bat first. MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah, AB de Villiers and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Sponsor Dream11 Achieves Over 5.3 Million Concurrent Users: Report

Mumbai lead the points table and RCB are second but both have 14 points each from 11 matches and neither have still secured qualification. Mumbai are only ahead with a better run-rate. The winner here will become the favourites to seal a top-four finish and reach the playoffs. Both teams need two wins from their remaining three matches, including this encounter to qualify for the playoffs. MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

RCB will be confident of beating Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi, a venue where they have a clean slate and have won both of their matches. They also beat MI in a super over at the reverse fixture earlier this season in IPL 2020 and will two more points against the most successful team of the tournament. Virat Kohli’s side are the only team Mumbai are yet to beat this season.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: No Rohit Sharma for MI As Kieron Pollard Opts to Bowl, RCB Include Dale Steyn

Mumbai Indians have played seven matches at Abu Dhabi and lost only twice, which includes the opening day defeat to CSK at the start of IPL 2020. This will be their last match at this venue and with two tough matches next, the reigning champions would want to say farewell to this ground with a win which will take them two points clear at the top and make them the favourites to finish in the top two. They are, however, without captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the side’s last two games due to a hamstring issue and is expected to be out of this match.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana.