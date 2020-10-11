MI 60/1 in 8 Overs (Target 163) | MI vs DC Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav Stabalize MI Innings after Early Blow

MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting game of cricket as Table-toppers Delhi Capitals are meeting Mumbai Indians in the Super Sunday fixture of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi with the top position in the points table at stakes. With five victories in six outings, Shreyas Iyer’s DC are on a roll and are just a few steps away from securing a berth in the playoffs. On the other hand, the defending champions have won four of their six matches and will like to cross the line in the upcoming encounter as well. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of the game. MI vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 27.

After losing two of their first three games, Rohit Sharma and Co made a scintillating comeback and are on a winning streak since then. From Rohit Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav, every top-order batsmen have made a mark in the ongoing tournament while Kieron Pollard and Pandya brothers providing late flourishes regularly. Coming to the bowling department, pace trio Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson are in the top five of purple cap list. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Speaking of Delhi Capitals, they have also put up an all-round show, keeping the encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad aside where they faced a 15-run loss. Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer have done well in the top order while Marcus Stoinis has been a nightmare for bowlers in the end overs. South African speedster Kagiso Rabad is leading purple cap charts with 15 wickets, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Anrich Nortje providing the necessary support.

With both sides enjoying a purple patch, predicting favourites is not easy. Toss will indeed play a crucial role as due is expected to play a part in the latter half. Hence, the toss-winning captain is likely to choose bowling after winning the toss.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav