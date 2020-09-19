MI 151/6 in 18.1 Overs | MI vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis Takes Superb Catches to Dismiss Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya

MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: Who would have thought that Indian cricket will resume but in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Amid the coronavirus crisis, Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off Indian cricket. IPL 2020 begins with Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With no crowd allowed in stadiums, it won’t make much difference to fans in Indian. They will be glued o their TV sets, mobile devices to catch the live action in IPL 2020. Stay tuned for MI vs CSK live score updates. Is IPL 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, DD National, DD Sports, Doordarshan and Star Sports First TV Channels?

Fittingly, the new season begins with last year’s finalists squaring off against each other. It was a humdinger when Mumbai and Chennai faced-off in the IPL 2019 final. Rohit Sharma-led side added fourth title to their cabinet after a last-ball thriller. The Mumbai Indians squad will now be looking to clinch their fifth title. However, they have never defend the title and have won it in alternate seasons. MI vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have never failed to make it to the second stage or playoffs. With three titles, Super Kings is right behind Mumbai Indian when it comes to IPL title wins. Both Mumbai and Chennai boast of some quality cricketers. The match in Abu Dhabi is expected to go down the wire with both these champions sides not willing to give an inch.

