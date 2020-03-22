What Is Mi Ming Mart Holdings's (HKG:8473) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Mi Ming Mart Holdings (HKG:8473) share price has dived 30% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 47% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Mi Ming Mart Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Mi Ming Mart Holdings has a P/E ratio of 9.09. The image below shows that Mi Ming Mart Holdings has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the specialty retail industry average (9.4).

Its P/E ratio suggests that Mi Ming Mart Holdings shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's nice to see that Mi Ming Mart Holdings grew EPS by a stonking 25% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 14% annually, over the last three years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Mi Ming Mart Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of HK$77m, Mi Ming Mart Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 44% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Mi Ming Mart Holdings's P/E Ratio

Mi Ming Mart Holdings's P/E is 9.1 which is about average (8.5) in the HK market. The balance sheet is healthy, and recent EPS growth impressive, but the P/E implies some caution from the market. Given Mi Ming Mart Holdings's P/E ratio has declined from 13.0 to 9.1 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

You might be able to find a better buy than Mi Ming Mart Holdings. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

