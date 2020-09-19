MI in Dream11 IPL 2020: Good Luck Wishes, Positive Messages, Motivational Quotes and Images to Cheer For Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League 13

Mumbai Indians will begin their title defence against Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited season opener of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). With four titles in the cabinet, the Mumbai-based side are the most the successful IPL team and also are the front-runners to win the upcoming tournament. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and others have been hitting the training ground lately and are looking determined to make a mark in the new conditions of UAE. As the Men in Blue & Gold gear up for the T20 extravaganza, we bring you All the best wishes, Good Luck Images, motivational quotes and positive messages to cheer for your team. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

MI fortunes changed ever since Rohit Sharma took over the reins of the side in 2013. The Hitman led from the front and guided the team to glory in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. The Mumbai-based team, however, have never been able to defend their title successfully, and it is something they would like to change this season. Also, the core of the team hasn't been the same since the last few seasons, which will help them to come together as a unit. As IPL 2020 takes a countdown, let's look the positive messages, WhatsApp stickers and images to support the Rohit Sharma-led team. All the photos are available for free. MI Playing XI in IPL 2020: 4 Overseas Players Who Could Feature in Mumbai Indians Line Up Throughout Dream11 Indian Premier League.

With Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in the ranks, MI already were a formidable team. However, the marquee addition of Trent Boult and Chris Lynn has strengthened the team even more. The side, however, will miss the services of Lasith Malinga, who's the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 170 scalps.

Best of Luck, Mumbai Indians (File Image)

Best of Luck, Mumbai Indians (File Image)

Best of Luck, Mumbai Indians (File Image)

Best of Luck, Mumbai Indians (File Image)

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win the season opener as CSK will take the field without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Also, MI's team balance of the side might look impeccable at the moment. However, they have to forget the ghosts of IPL 2014 where they lost all their five games in UAE.