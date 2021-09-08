MHT CET 2021: Exam dates released at cetcell.mahacet.org; check complete schedule

The Government of Maharashtra has announced the complete schedule for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination (MHT CET) 2021. On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, the subject-wise schedule for the upcoming entrance exam has been released.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant informed about the same on his official Twitter handle.

As per the latest update, the MHT CET 2021 examination is scheduled to begin on 15 September and will end on 10 October.

Below is the complete schedule for MHT CET 2021:

From 20 September to 1 October- Bachelor of Engineering/Technology (B.E/Tech) MHT CET 2021

On 5 September - Masters of Computer Application (MAH MCA CET), Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MAH M HMCT), Master of Architecture, Bachelor of Art, Science, Education (B.A./B.Sc./B.Ed. CET), and Masters of Physical Education will take place

On 16, 17 and 18 September - Masters of Physical Education (Offline)

On 3 October - Bachelors in Law for five-years integrated course Bachelor of Physical Education, Bachelors in Hotel Management, Masters of Education, Bachelor of Education and Masters of Education three-years integrated course will be held.

On 4, 5, 6 and 7 October- Bachelor of Physical Education

On 4 and 5 October - Bachelors in Law for 3 years

On 6 and 7 October - Bachelor of Education General and Special

On 9 and 10 October - Bachelor of Fine Arts (Offline)

On 16, 17 and 18 October - Masters in Business Administration (MBA) will be held

For the unversed, this year the CET will be conducted for 8,55,879 students at 226 centres. The exam is held for admission to various degree and postgraduate programmes that are under the Department of Higher and Technical Education.

