MHC opens nominations for Honorary Applied Degree

·2 min read

Medicine Hat College’s Honorary Applied Degree is a way for the vision, passion and accomplishments of a community-minded Hatter to be honoured and recognized.

A press release to the News on Jan. 13 outlines details about requirements and nomination information.

“This deserving individual will be acknowledged for their achievement and distinction in activities that align with the vision of MHC, including: scholarship, the advancement of learning, welfare and social responsibility, creativity and innovation, enterprise, and public service.”

Members of the public are welcome to submit a nomination, and the selected candidate will be celebrated at MHC’s annual convocation ceremony in early June.

“The passion and commitment of individuals is evident across our region and Medicine Hat College is proud to recognize the contributions of those who help better our communities in so many ways,” said Kevin Shufflebotham, president of MHC in the press release. “We appreciate those who take time to nominate deserving individuals through this process and look forward to celebrating our next honorary degree recipient.”

The recipient of the Honorary Applied Degree in 2021 was Gerry Labas. The press releases outlines his career of 40 years in private utilities, crown corporations and all levels of government. He also engaged in service to the City of Medicine Hat as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Operation Officer-Energy Division.

“Labas joined previous award recipients David J. Carter, Parvin Camphor, Lorne Taylor, Bill Yuill, Dr. Larry Henderson, Rob Renner, Dr. Roy Wilson, Dr. Richard and Deborah Northcott, Bob Porter, Dr. John Moldon, Dr. Ken Sauer, Jim Horsman and Randy Eresman,” the press release stated. “MHC’s first honorary applied degree was bestowed in 2005 to Terry Brekko.”

The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2021. You can find the link for nominations here: http://www.mhc.ab.ca/NewsandEvents/Stories/2022/January/Honorary-Applied-Degree

LAUREN THOMSON, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News

