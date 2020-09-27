MHA to send 300 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies to Bihar

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to send 300 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies initially to Bihar for area domination to ensure peaceful conduct of polls.

ITBP, CISF, CRPF, SSB, RPF and BSF companies of troops are supposed to reach Bihar soon.

The total number of COYS of CAPF to be deployed are as follows, CRPF 80, BSF 55, CISF 50, SSB 70, ITBP 30, and RPF 15.

Election Commission of India on Friday announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, and the counting of votes to take place on November 10.

The Assembly elections for 243 seats in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. (ANI)

