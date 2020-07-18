MHA Seeks Report from Rajasthan Chief Secretary over Allegations of Phone Tapping of Politicians

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary over allegations of phone tapping in the state.

The Congress government, embroiled in a political crisis in the state, has been accused by the BJP of resorting to "unconstitutional" methods to tap phones of politicians. The BJP has demanded a CBI probe into what it called a "saga of illegalities and concocted lies".

The Congress on Friday had demanded the arrest of Union Minister Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to the alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government. The BJP had described the audio clips as "manufactured".

Shekhawat has denied the charge, saying the voice in these clips was not his. He said he was ready to face any probe.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday said senior Congress leaders, including Gehlot, have been claiming that these audio clips are authentic even though the FIR registered by police does not say so.

"These are serious questions that we want to ask the Congress high command and Ashok Gehlot. Was phone tapping done? Assuming that you've tapped phones, was the SOP followed? Did the Congress government in Rajasthan use unconstitutional ways to save themselves when they found themselves cornered?" Patra said at a press conference.

The people of Rajasthan want to know whether their privacy has been compromised, he said, asking if phones of people related to politics are being tapped? "Is it not a case of veiled emergency in Rajasthan?" he asked.

Patra demanded an immediate reaction from the state government and called for a CBI investigation into this "saga of illegalities and concocted lies". He cited regulations governing phone tapping to say that it can only be done by authorised agencies as per due process of law and subject to approved safeguards and a standard operating procedure (SOP).