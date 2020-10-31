MHA announces names of officers to be conferred with 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal' for 2020

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced the names of officers to be conferred with the 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal' for the year 2020.

As per the MHA's list, 15 officers from Delhi will be awarded the medals for two special operations which were carried out on January 1, 2020, and July 18, 2019.

Apart from these, six officers from Karnataka, for operations between December 21, 2019, to January 20, 2020, five from Gujarat (January 8, 2020) and five from Tamil Nadu for operations between December 29 last year and January 20, 2020, will also be conferred with the award.

Eight personnel from Kerala will be awarded with the medal for operations in August 2019.

The award, as per the Under Secretary to the Government, DK Ghosh, will be published shortly in the Gazette of India by the MHA. (ANI)