MH17: Ukraine plane crash murder trial draws to a close

Anna Holligan & Kate Vandy - BBC News
·6 min read
Silene
Silene Fredriksz lost her 23-year-old son when MH17 was shot down over Ukraine

In 2014 a passenger jet was shot down over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

Eight years later, judges at a Dutch high security court near Schiphol Airport will deliver a verdict on three Russians and one Ukrainian accused of mass murder.

The missile attack was one of the most notorious war crimes in Ukraine before allegations of atrocities there became an almost daily reality.

Many of the victims' relatives believe if the world had reacted differently, and taken a tougher stance against Russia eight years ago, the invasion of Ukraine and the geopolitical instability that has followed could have been avoided.

On 17 July 2014, 298 people, including 80 children and 15 crew, boarded Malaysia Airlines flight 17 to Kuala Lumpur at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

The plane was cruising at 33,000 feet over Ukraine. It was the early days of Russia's efforts to control parts of the country.

At the time this was a relatively low-level conflict zone, but fighting had recently expanded into the air. In the preceding months a number of military planes had been shot down.

In response, Ukraine closed the airspace at lower altitudes - up to 32,000 feet. But planes were still crossing the country.

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was flying 1,000 feet above this restricted airspace.

At 13:20 GMT, it lost contact with air traffic control.

App version of map showing last flight of MH17
App version of map showing last flight of MH17

Most people on board came from the Netherlands, followed by Malaysia and Australia. They had packed for dream holidays, an Aids conference, family reunions and more. In a flash, all plans for the future were obliterated.

"I still miss them," says Silene Fredriksz, her walls adorned with snapshots of son Bryce and his girlfriend Daisy. The young lovers were heading to Bali, a treat after a difficult year.

Forward to 2022 and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February opened up barely healed wounds.

"It was heartbreaking for us," Silene says. She is convinced the current conflict could have been avoided had the world taken a harder line in 2014.

"Putin has never been stopped, and still has not been stopped. And he will not stop until he is stopped," Silene said. I hope the world wakes up now, because we knew it already eight years ago."

Daisy and Bryce
Daisy and Bryce were sitting in row 17 when the plane was shot down

Russia has always denied any involvement and instead pumped out a range of alternative theories - suggesting a Ukrainian fighter jet fired the missile, or that Ukrainian government forces were responsible, and in some cases fabricated evidence to support their claims. These have in turn been diligently debunked with material gathered by a team of international investigators.

The team found the disintegration of the plane in mid-air was caused by the detonation of a Russian-made 9N314M-type warhead carried on the 9M38M1 missile, launched from the eastern part of Ukraine using a Buk missile system.

Eliot Higgins, founder of the investigative platform Bellingcat, delved into the open source evidence. His team identified links with Russia's 53rd Anti Aircraft Missile Brigade, and trawled through 200 soldiers' social media posts to confirm the identity and role of many members of the unit based at a Russian military barracks in Kurst. Bellingcat shared their findings with Dutch prosecutors. He believes the trial has laid bare indisputable proof of Russia's involvement.

"I think at this point, and especially with a guilty verdict," Eliot told us, "anyone who would claim that Russia wasn't involved with this shoot down is really a ridiculous person".

Based on his findings, Eliot Higgins believes the events of 2014 and 2022 are inextricably linked.

"People were just turning a blind eye to it, policymakers just weren't comfortable with calling out Russia in a way they really should have done. And they didn't react in the way that could have prevented the invasion in 2022. I think there should have been more military support for Ukraine, there should have been more sanctions, there should have been a stronger response than we saw at the time. There could have been preventative measures that would have saved a lot of lives."

The trial has been an opportunity to cut through Russian disinformation.

"There was the disaster itself. But the next disaster, I would say, was that Russia never cooperated. And that gave extra pain for all of us. And why was that necessary? Just say sorry," Hans de Borst tells us, as he shows us holiday photos of his 17-year-old daughter Elsemiek.

Elsemiek
Hans de Borst's only child Elsemiek was on board flight MH17

He holds tight to the memories, as well as Elsemiek's passport and boarding pass, recovered intact from the wreckage.

Families at the epicentre of the MH17 disaster invested their faith in the investigation led by the Netherlands.

"It is extremely important to me," he says stoically, "because it's that feeling of justice needing to be done in a world that kills people who just go on holiday. If justice is not being done then your whole feeling of a good world doesn't exist anymore. So getting justice brought to you by so many people gives a good feeling and I hope, will give some peace about this subject."

Piecing together clues including intercepted telephone calls, eyewitness accounts and even metal fragments found in the bodies of the crew, investigators were able to establish the type of weapon, track its route - from a military barracks in Russia, across the border to the launch site in pro-Russian separatist controlled eastern Ukraine - and identify key suspects.

They are three Russians and one Ukrainian. The most prominent of them is Igor Girkin, who prosecutors say is a former colonel in Russia's intelligence service the FSB.

The Kremlin has dismissed the legal proceedings and all suspects refused to appear in court. They were tried in absentia. Only one, Oleg Pulatov, employed a team of Dutch lawyers to defend him in court.

The judgment is unlikely to result in anyone serving time in jail for this mass murder, but the investigation has created an incontestable historical record and delivered the families some peace of mind.

"We will never get our children back," Silene Fredriksz accepts, "but… we need the truth. And we need justice. This is a small part of our justice."

Hans de Borst standing by the sea
"If justice is not being done then your whole feeling of a good world doesn't exist anymore," Hans de Borst says

