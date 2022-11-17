MH17 flight: Three found guilty of shooting down plane that killed 298

Ukrainian emergency workers carry a victim's body away from the crash site back in July 2014 - Evgeniy Maloletka /AP

A Dutch court has found two Russian men and one Ukrainian man guilty of shooting down the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, but acquitted a third Russian.

The verdict was read out in front of a courtroom packed with relatives of the nearly 300 victims killed in the incident.

The three convicted suspects were sentenced in absentia to life in prison and ordered to pay at least €16 million euros in compensation to the victims' families.

It comes more than eight years after the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky over Ukraine by what the court said was a Russian-made missile, killing everyone on board.

The midair explosion and crash on July 17, 2014 happened amid a conflict between pro-Russia rebels and Ukrainian forces.

Local residents stand among the wreckage at the site of the crash of a Malaysia Airlines plane - ALEXANDER KHUDOTEPLY /AFP

Russians Igor "Strelkov" Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, were found guilty on charges of murder and causing the crash of the aircraft.

The judge said that the convicted men had control of the Russian BUK missile launcher used and made significant contributions to its deployment and use.

But he added that the evidence did not demonstrate who gave the order to fire, and that none of the defendants were actual crew members of the air-defence vehicle.

A third Russian man, Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted after judges found no evidence he contributed to the use of the missile launcher involved or could have stopped it.

All four were senior members of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), a separatist movement largely funded and directed from Moscow. All had denied their guilt.

The three convicted suspects were tried in absentia, while Mr Pulatov had legal representation at the trial. They are all believed to be in Russia or Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and are unlikely to face jail unless they travel abroad.

Russian-made missile

The Dutch court concluded that the missile that hit the plane was Russian-made and was launched from an area under Moscow's control.

Story continues

"The court is of the opinion that MH17 was brought down by the firing of a BUK missile from a farm field near Pervomaisk" in the People's Republic of Donetsk, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said. "From half May 2014 Russia had so called overall control over the People's Republic of Donetsk."

The court also said that fragments of the BUK missile were found embedded in bodies of the victims and the airframe of MH17 itself.

Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, second from left, speaks during the verdict session of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 trial at the high security court at Schiphol airport - Phil Nijhuis /AP

MH17 was three hours into a journey from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down. All 298 passengers and crew, including 10 Britons, were killed. About two-thirds of the victims were Dutch.

Their bodies and the wreckage were scattered over several square miles of countryside controlled by Russian-led separatists fighting a war of secession against the Ukrainian government.

The separatists initially claimed credit for shooting down a Ukrainian military aircraft, but later backtracked when it became clear the aircraft was civilian.

But international investigators concluded in 2018 that the aircraft was shot down by a Russia army air-defence unit operating inside separatist-controlled territory.

Russia has never admitted responsibility and claims Ukraine shot down the aircraft, although several mutually contradictory explanations it has offered have since been proven false.

Moscow has ignored repeated pleas from families of the victims to come clean.

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands on part of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region - MAXIM ZMEYEV /Reuters

Years of investigations

The trial represents the end of a long search for justice for the victims of MH17, after court proceedings finally began in 2020.

The criminal investigation corroborated findings by the Telegraph, which located the launch site of the missile a few days after the crash.

That discovery was also confirmed by the Bellingcat investigative agency, which used open-source intelligence including photographs posted on social media by soldiers and civilians to show the weapon used was a Buk SA-11.

The group traced its route across the Russian border, to the launch site in occupied territory, and back to Russia.

Those and other journalistic investigations were corroborated by a Dutch-led police investigation that compiled the dossier of evidence leading to today’s verdict.

Detectives from the Netherlands, Ukraine, Malaysia, Australia and Belgium spent years interviewing witnesses, sifting through wreckage, and reviewing thousands of photographs, videos and audio recordings to establish the course of events in painstaking detail.

Judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military Airbase in the Netherlands in May 2021 - Peter Dejong /AP Pool

In 2016, the investigators concluded the Buk 9M38 surface-to-air missile in question arrived from Russia and was fired from territory held by Russia-backed separatists.

The following year investigators said the missile and launcher originated from Russia’s 53rd anti-aircraft brigade, based near the city of Kursk, tying the crime to the regular Russian armed forces and ultimately the Kremlin.

Quest for justice

The quest for justice has been dogged both by the difficulties of investigating in an active war zone and the obfuscation of the Russian government.

Vladimir Putin had promised “all necessary assistance in the investigation", but investigators say the Kremlin refused to respond to multiple requests for evidence during the course of the investigation.

From top to bottom: Russians Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko - JOHN THYS /AFP

In 2015, Russia used its Security Council veto to block the creation of an international tribunal under the United Nations to try the suspects.

Russian diplomats and state-owned media also spread multiple false explanations for the disaster, including claiming that the aircraft was shot down by a Ukrainian missile, a Ukrainian jet fighter, or was flying off course.

Mr Girkin, a former colonel in the Russian FSB, was the “defence minister” of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic at the time of the strike.

He has refused to comment on MH17 except to deny that the “people’s militia” he commanded were involved.

That has sometimes been interpreted as an acknowledgement that Russian regular forces were responsible.