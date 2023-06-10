MGP Ingredients, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

MGP Ingredients' (NASDAQ:MGPI) stock up by 7.3% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on MGP Ingredients' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MGP Ingredients is:

13% = US$103m ÷ US$776m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

MGP Ingredients' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, MGP Ingredients seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 17%, we aren't very excited. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 28% net income growth reported by MGP Ingredients over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that MGP Ingredients' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is MGPI fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is MGP Ingredients Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

MGP Ingredients has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 13%, meaning that it has the remaining 87% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like MGP Ingredients is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, MGP Ingredients has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 8.5% over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with MGP Ingredients' performance. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

