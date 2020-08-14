MGM Resorts to reopen another Las Vegas hotel in time for Labor Day: The Mirage

The Mirage casino resort, which ushered in the transformation of the Las Vegas Strip when it debuted in 1989, is going to reopen in late August.

The 3,044-room resort, part of casino giant MGM Resorts, has been closed since March due to the coronavirus crisis. It will reopen on Aug. 27, ahead of the long Labor Day holiday weekend. The resort, which has an iconic volcano show, was the longtime home for magicians Siegfried & Roy and has hosted the popular Cirque du Soleil show "The Beatles LOVE'' for years.

MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle, who repeatedly reminds Wall Street that he's been around Las Vegas so long he opened The Mirage, has said the company would open hotels in phases as travel demand returns.

The first wave opened when Nevada resumed casino gaming on June 4. The first MGM hotels to reopen were Bellagio, New York-New York and MGM Grand.

The Mirage is one of the last of 13 MGM Las Vegas hotels to reopen. Its reopening will leave Park MGM and NoMad, a boutique hotel within Park MGM, as the only two MGM hotels still closed.

Rival Caesars Entertainment hasn't reopened all of its hotels yet either. Planet Hollywood and the Cromwell are among its hotels still closed. The Linq has opened the hotel but is not accepting room reservations.

Stations Casinos executives earlier this month warned that four of their Las Vegas hotels may never reopen.

