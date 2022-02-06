MGM Renews Output Deal With Stan Australian Streamer

Australian streaming service Stan has renewed its exclusive content partnership with Hollywood studio MGM. The deal covers series and film titles.

First-run MGM series featured covered by the agreement include: “Billy the Kid,” an epic romantic-adventure series from MGM’s U.S. cable network Epix; “The Box,” a supernatural psychological thriller starring Anna Friel; and the French-Riviera-set series “The Reunion,” based on Guillaume Musso’s best-selling novel and starring Ioan Gruffudd.

More from Variety

Blockbuster films available to stream on Stan in 2023, include: Ridley’s Scott’s “House of Gucci”; Paul Thomas Anderson’s newly released coming-of-age comedy drama “Licorice Pizza”; the biographical musical drama “Respect”; and the upcoming animation “The Addams Family 2.”

As part of the newly extended partnership, the James Bond franchise is now available to stream on Stan. The most recent Bond film, “No Time To Die” will be available to the platform in 2023.

Stan recently signing new content agreements with NBCUniversal, Lionsgate and WarnerMedia. It boasts further content partnerships including those with Starz, Showtime, Paramount, CBSViacom, Sony, Warner Bros, Disney, all3media and the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The Australian streaming market is currently dominated by Netflix, in terms of both subscription numbers and minutes watched, according to consultancy Media Partners Asia. The firm said that Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video had the next highest subscription numbers with Nine-owned Stan in fourth place. In terms of minutes watched, however, Stan rated second highest behind only Netflix.

The market has become increasingly crowded with Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video both operating in the country. ViacomCBS, which owns Australian linear channel Ten, launched its Paramount Plus streaming service in August last year.

Story continues

The market leading pay-TV platform Foxtel has sought to defend its position by launching Foxtel Now and Binge streaming offerings. Stan has also branched out with a specialty sports streaming unit.

Stan is also involved in production and co-production. Its slate of originals includes Isla Fisher- and Josh Gad-starring “Wolf Like Me” (with Peacock in the U.S.); Jamie Dornan-starring “The Tourist” (with HBO Max, the BBC, and Germany’s ZDF); Zac Efron-starring movie “Gold”; Cannes prizewinning film “Nitram”; and “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.