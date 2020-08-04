MGM Lands ‘Cyrano’; Joe Wright-Directed Working Title Stage Adaptation Stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Brian Tyree Henry & Ben Mendelsohn

EXCLUSIVE: MGM has acquired Cyrano, a musical film adaptation that will bring four-time Emmy winning Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage back in the title role he played onstage, and Haley Bennett reprising as Roxanne that she played alongside him at the Terris Theatre in 2018. The film will be directed by Joe Wright (Darkest Hour), and Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn will also star. The film will be produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, along with Guy Heeley.

The musical is written by veteran director, writer and stage actress Erica Schmidt (she is also Dinklage’s wife), adapted from Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac. Schmidt wrote the libretto and the music is by The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, with lyrics by Matt Berninger, also from The National, and Carin Besser, who has contributed to many of the band’s songs. The National’s Dessner most recently produced Taylor Swift’s Folklore album.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

More from Deadline

Wright’s most recently completed film the Amy Adams-starrer The Woman In The Window is in the process of moving from Disney to Netflix.

Bennett most recently starred in IFC’s Swallow and later this year she stars in The Devil All The Time alongside Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, and Tom Holland as well as in Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy opposite Amy Adams and Glenn Close.

The package was put together by CAA Media Finance, which brokered the deal with MGM. Wright and Dinklage are represented by CAA. Dinklage also by attorney Karl Austen; Bennett is represented by WME, Linden Entertainment and attorney Dave Feldman; Schmidt by WME; Mendelsohn is WME and Untitled and Henry is CAA and JWS Entertainment.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.