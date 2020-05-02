MGM Head of Talent and Casting Seth Yanklewitz Departs Studio

MGM executive vice president of talent and casting, Seth Yanklewitz, has left the studio, following closely behind the departure of its co-presidents of production Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg on Friday.

Yanklewitz has been with the studio for nearly two years and has contributed on several projects.

On the television side, his credits include Mindy Kaling’s limited series “Four Weddings and a Funeral” for HULU; the DC Comic’s series “Pennyworth,” the original series “Godfather of Harlem” and the upcoming “Chapelwaite” based on the Stephen King novel on EPIX; the Vikings series spinoff “Valhalla” for Netflix and the next installment of “Fargo” for FX.

On the feature side, his credits include “Candyman,” “Respect,” “Samaritan” and the “Addams Family 2.”

Last week, MGM was hit with layoffs, while its marketing and distribution arm United Artists Releasing (UAR) furloughed one-third of its staff.

Seven percent of the studio’s staff was eliminated — around 60 jobs — with cuts impacting all departments in the TV and film spaces. Members of senior management at MGM took voluntary pay reductions across all divisions of the company. Senior management at UAR also took salary reductions. But last month, Motion Picture Group Chairman Michael De Luca hired Pam Abdy as motion picture group president.

