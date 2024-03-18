MGM Denies Claims Bruno Mars Has Debt With Casino: ‘Any Speculation Otherwise Is Completely False’

MGM Resorts came to Bruno Mars’ defense on Monday after rumors circulated about the Grammy winner’s debt with the casino.

In the last week, a report from NewsNation made claims that Mars had racked up over $50 million in gambling debt at MGM. They cited an anonymous source close to the situation that said Mars allegedly made $90 million a year through his residencies at MGM but was using a large chunk of that profit to pay off his gambling debt. “[He will] only make $1.5 million per night after taxes,” the report claimed. (“MGM) basically own him,” they added.

More from Variety

A spokesperson for MGM Resorts International tells Variety that these allegations are “completely false” as Mars has “no debt with MGM.”

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers,” they wrote in a statement. “From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Representatives for Mars declined Variety‘s request for comment and redirected the inquiry to MGM’s previous statement.

Mars has been performing for Las Vegas residencies since 2016 and has a multi-year partnership with MGM Resorts. In addition, Mars and the casino recently partnered to launch the Pinky Ring cocktail bar and entertainment lounge inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. The venue features live performances, all curated by Mars.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.