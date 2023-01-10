MGI - Media and Games Invest's (ETR:M8G) investors will be pleased with their decent 61% return over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, long term MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (ETR:M8G) shareholders have enjoyed a 61% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 10% (not including dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for MGI - Media and Games Invest

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, MGI - Media and Games Invest became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the MGI - Media and Games Invest share price is up 53% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 141% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 15% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that MGI - Media and Games Invest has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at MGI - Media and Games Invest's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, MGI - Media and Games Invest shareholders did even worse, losing 56%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for MGI - Media and Games Invest (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

