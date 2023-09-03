MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (ETR:M8G) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 11%

Today is shaping up negative for MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (ETR:M8G) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering MGI - Media and Games Invest, is for revenues of €304m in 2023, which would reflect a definite 14% reduction in MGI - Media and Games Invest's sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of €340m in 2023. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on MGI - Media and Games Invest, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 27% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 43% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.6% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - MGI - Media and Games Invest is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on MGI - Media and Games Invest after today.

