MG Officially Reveals That the All-Electric Cyberster’s Powertrain Will Generate 536 HP

It sounds as if the MG Cybster will deliver style and substance.

The British marque, which is now owned by Chinese conglomerate SAIC, officially revealed specs for its stylish electric sports car at the Chengdu Motor Show on Friday, according to Motor1.com. The announcement comes weeks after the roadster made its public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Cyberster was first announced in the spring of 2021 and promises to be a return to form for MG. Best known for its stylish roadsters of the 1950s and ‘60s, the company has mainly produced sensible compacts and crossovers in recent decades. SAIC, which acquired the brand in 2007, seems to want to change this, though. And based on everything we know about the anticipated EV, they appear to be on the right track.

MG’s announcement confirmed information that leaked when Chinese patent documents surfaced online earlier this year. The Cyberster will feature a robust electric powertrain that includes two motors, one of which is situated on each axle. The setup will generate a combined 536 hp and 535 ft lbs of torque, comfortably making the vehicle significantly more powerful than your grandfather’s MGA 1500 and MGB. Thanks to all that pep, the EV will reportedly be able to sprint from zero to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds.

EV performance is about so much more than strength and speed, though. MG also said that the Cyberster will have a range of 360 miles thanks to its 77-kWh battery pack. That figure is impressive, but Motor1.com points out that it was calculated using China’s CLTC testing cycle, which is more forgiving than that used by regulators in Europe and the U.S. It would not be a surprise if the production vehicle’s range is lower in either region.

One aspect that is a little concerning is the Cyberster’s weight. Historically, MG roadsters have been light, but thanks to its powertrain and battery pack the EV will tip the scales at a hefty 4,376 pounds. Perhaps because of this, MG plans to sell a lighter version with a single-motor powertrain that will produce over 300 hp. Expect more info, including whether the EV will be sold outside of China and the U.K., as we get closer to its 2024 release.

