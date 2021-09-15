MG Astor Revealed in India: Check Details About the New Mid-Size SUV

MG Motor on Wednesday, 15 September, revealed its new mid-size SUV, MG Astor in India. It is an addition to MG Motor's line up in India, which includes MG Hector, MG ZS EV, and MG Gloster.

MG Motor has not yet revelaed the price range of MG Astor SUV in India.

MG Astor: Design

MG Astor comes with a sporty design that is similar to its electric vehicle MG ZS EV. However, there are some notable changes like a new front end with a hexagonal 'Celestial' grille with honeycomb design. It sports new fog and LED projector-headlamps with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

MG Astor comes with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and faux dual exhausts.

MG Astor: Engine

MG Astor, the mid-size SUV is available only in petrol option. It comes in two engine variants of 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine, and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine unit. The former churns out 110hp and 144Nm, while the latter, which is more powerful, develops 140bhp and 210Nm of torque.

The 1.5-litre variant comes with manual transmission and 8-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT). Whereas, the 1.3-litre variant comes with 6-speed automatic transmission.

MG Astor: Features

MG Astor sports a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Jio e-SIM for connectivity.

Company has installed an AI personal assistant in the all new MG Astor. It comes with many features like Navigation, Select in-car controls, critical in-car warning, etc.

The most significant feature introduced in MG Astor is its ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) Level-2. It helps with multiple safety functions like Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Speed Assist System, Red Cross Traffic Alert, etc.

It comes with three steering modes: Normal, Urban, and Dynamic.

For more details about the new MG Astor, check out the official launch video.

