MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision (Misconduct) in the matter of King Kwong Clement Chow

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision (Misconduct) dated July 14, 2021 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a disciplinary hearing held by electronic hearing in Edmonton, Alberta on May 3, 2021, in the matter of King Kwong Clement Chow ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel outlined its finding of misconduct made against the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent, commencing in November 2018, failed to cooperate with an investigation by MFDA Staff into his conduct, contrary to section 22.1 of MFDA By-Law No. 15.

As previously announced, the sanctions phase of this proceeding will resume before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council on August 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (Mountain) by electronic hearing. The proceeding will continue to be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to participate should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision (Misconduct) is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision (Misconduct), the Respondent conducted business in Edmonton, Alberta area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

