Meyers hits 3-run homer as Astros beat Blue Jays 9-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Meyers hit a three-run homer in Houston's seven-run first inning, and the Astros beat Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays 9-2 on Monday night.

Meyers and Corey Julks each finished with two hits and three RBIs for Houston, which dropped two of three against Texas over the weekend. Cristian Javier (2-0) pitched five innings of one-run ball.

José Abreu sparked Houston's fast start with a two-run double. After Kyle Tucker walked and Jeremy Peña reached on catcher interference by Danny Jansen, Julks made it 4-0 with another two-run double.

Meyers then hit a drive to right for his first homer of the season, capping the seven-run first.

Gausman (1-2) was charged with eight runs, seven earned, and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

The veteran right-hander allowed a total of three earned runs in 20 innings over his first three starts of the season.

The seven-run first was the biggest inning against Gausman in his career. It was the biggest first inning for Houston since August 2020.

Matt Chapman homered for Toronto in the second, and Santiago Espinal went deep in the eighth.

Julks also hit a solo drive in the third for his second career homer. Julks, who grew up in nearby Friendswood and played collegiately for the hometown Cougars, made his big league debut on March 31.

Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio sat near Houston's dugout to watch his son, Cavan, play second base for Toronto. Cavan Biggio went 0 for 4 with four flyouts.

Houston second baseman Mauricio Dubón extended his career-long hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the first. Dubón entered Monday hitting .340 as the primary replacement for José Altuve, who broke his right thumb during the World Baseball Classic.

Through 17 games, the Astros are 8-9, just like they were at the same point last season when they went on to win the World Series.

The Blue Jays have been outscored 17-3 in their last two games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Houston: OF Chas McCormick (vision issues) was “feeling a little better,” manager Dusty Baker said. Baker added that McCormick might be available as a pinch-runner.

UP NEXT

Tuesday’s second game of the three-game series pits Houston RHP Jose Urquídy (1-0, 2.35 ERA) against Toronto RHP Chris Bassitt (1-2, 7.63 ERA).

