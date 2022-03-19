Meyers career-high 29 leads Princeton past Kentucky 69-62

  • Princeton forward Ellie Mitchell (00), Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) and forward Nyah Leveretter (21) fight for a loose ball in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    1/8

    APTOPIX NCAA Princeton Kentucky Basketball

    Princeton forward Ellie Mitchell (00), Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) and forward Nyah Leveretter (21) fight for a loose ball in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) steals the ball from Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    2/8

    APTOPIX NCAA Princeton Kentucky Basketball

    Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) steals the ball from Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Princeton guard Julia Cunningham (24) makes a pass around Kentucky guard Treasure Hunt (12) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    3/8

    NCAA Princeton Kentucky Basketball

    Princeton guard Julia Cunningham (24) makes a pass around Kentucky guard Treasure Hunt (12) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kentucky forward Nyah Leveretter (21) shot is blocked as she shoots between Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) and guard Grace Stone (10) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    4/8

    NCAA Princeton Kentucky Basketball

    Kentucky forward Nyah Leveretter (21) shot is blocked as she shoots between Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) and guard Grace Stone (10) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) defends Princeton guard Kaitlyn Chen (20) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    5/8

    NCAA Princeton Kentucky Basketball

    Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) defends Princeton guard Kaitlyn Chen (20) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) shoots between Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) and forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    6/8

    NCAA Princeton Kentucky Basketball

    Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) shoots between Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) and forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) shoots in front of Princeton guard Julia Cunningham (24) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    7/8

    NCAA Princeton Kentucky Basketball

    Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) shoots in front of Princeton guard Julia Cunningham (24) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kentucky guard Jazmine Massengill (3) shoots over Princeton forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    8/8

    NCAA Princeton Kentucky Basketball

    Kentucky guard Jazmine Massengill (3) shoots over Princeton forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Princeton forward Ellie Mitchell (00), Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) and forward Nyah Leveretter (21) fight for a loose ball in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) steals the ball from Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Princeton guard Julia Cunningham (24) makes a pass around Kentucky guard Treasure Hunt (12) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kentucky forward Nyah Leveretter (21) shot is blocked as she shoots between Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) and guard Grace Stone (10) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) defends Princeton guard Kaitlyn Chen (20) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) shoots between Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) and forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) shoots in front of Princeton guard Julia Cunningham (24) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kentucky guard Jazmine Massengill (3) shoots over Princeton forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
STEVE BITTENBENDER
·2 min read

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Abby Meyers set a career-high with 29 points to lead No. 11-seed Princeton to its second-ever women's NCAA Tournament win with a 69-62 victory over sixth-seeded Kentucky on Saturday.

The Tigers (25-4) have won 18 straight games and never trailed after the first quarter. They led by as many as nine points three times in the fourth quarter. However, it was a grueling battle to knock off the Wildcats (19-12), who entered the tournament winners of 10 straight – and the last three against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

This was Princeton's first trip to the NCAA since 2019 after the 2020 tournament was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic and the Ivy League opted not to play sports last year. The Tigers won their other NCAA game in 2015 when they were undefeated heading to the tournament. They lost to Maryland in the second round that year.

Princeton shot 60% in the first half. That helped offset 12 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. The Tigers held on despite missing seven of their last eight shots and going without a bucket for the final 4:37.

It was a struggle for both teams to put the ball in the basket. UK also missed seven of its last eight shots and went without one over the last 4:04.

Three-time All-American Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 17 points. However, she struggled, going 4-for-14 from the floor. She also only scored three in the first half, and that was on a 3-pointer at the end of the half to make it a 32-26 game at halftime.

Dre’una Edwards added 16 points and 12 rebounds, but the redshirt junior made just 6-of-15 shots. Kentucky shot just 35.7%

Kaitlyn Chen added 17 points in the win for the Tigers.

The last time Princeton won a tournament game came in 2015, when the Tigers beat Wisconsin-Green Bay 80-70.

The Tigers will stick around Bloomington for a couple more days. They’ll face Indiana in a second-round matchup on Monday in hopes of claiming their first berth to the Sweet 16.

BIG PICTURE

Princeton: The Tigers were tested. They faced pressure from a bigger, more physical foe. However, they found their way to the hoop enough times, and they never flinched down the stretch in notching arguably the program’s biggest victory.

Kentucky: The Wildcats entered the tournament as one of the nation’s hottest teams, but a nearly two-week layoff after knocking off top-ranked South Carolina in the SEC Tournament may have throttled that momentum.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Oilers' bet on Evander Kane has paid off. Should Edmonton re-sign him?

    Signing Kane certainly had its risks, but so far Ken Holland's decision to bring in the troubled forward has paid dividends.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Damian Warner wins elusive heptathlon gold in Canadian record effort at indoor worlds

    Damian Warner is a first-time world athletics indoor champion The London, Ont., native placed third in the men's 1,000 metres, the final event of the heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia, to overtake Simon Ehammer of Switzerland for his first title in three world indoor appearances. Warner is the season world leader with 6,489 points, which exceeds his Canadian record by 146 points. The 32-year-old finished second by five points behind 2018 winner Kevin Mayer of France and was seventh in 2014. "I'm go

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.