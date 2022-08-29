Mexoryl SX (Ecamsule) Market Size Worth $82.6 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 5.3%: AMR

Allied Market Research

Surge in awareness towards skincare and beauty among people, rise in concerns about skin protection against detrimental rays of the sun, increase in the standard of living of people, and extensive application for photo-protection purposes in all skin types are expected to drive the growth of the global mexoryl SX (ecamsule) market. Closed manufacturing facilities and reduced workforce during COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the growth of the market.

Portland, OR, Aug. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mexoryl SX (ecamsule) market generated $49.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $82.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $49.5 million Market Size in 2031 $82.6 million CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 199 Segments Covered Purity level, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in the standard of living Growth of the online retail platform Opportunities Surge in awareness towards skincare and beauty among people Rise in concerns about skin protection against sun rays Restrains Lack of awareness among consumers Limited to specific consumers



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on the growth of the global mexoryl SX (ecamsule) market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of mexoryl SX (ecamsule), which adversely impacted its demand during the pandemic. Thus, there were disruptions in the supply chain for various personal hygiene and medical products.

This was mainly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

Furthermore, due to these strict lockdown restrictions, more and more people were required to stay indoors to limit physical contact, which subsequently plummeted its demand during the pandemic.

However, gradual shifts of investment from other sectors to healthcare and skincare are expected to create ample opportunities for the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global mexoryl SX (ecamsule) market based on purity level, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on purity level, the more than 98% segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as less than 98% segment.

Based on application, the cosmetics segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Europe region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global mexoryl SX (ecamsule) market report include Biosynth Carbosynth, ChemScene LLC, Derma Company, National Analytical Corporation, Norna Technology Co., Skylead Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, L'Oréal S.A., and MFCI CO., LTD (Hubei Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.).

The report analyzes these key players of the global mexoryl SX (ecamsule) market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

