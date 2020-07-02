Mexico's TV Azteca invests in music streaming company Deezer

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mexico's TV Azteca, a unit of Grupo Salinas, is investing in music streaming company Deezer with an agreement that includes an equity stake and commercial partnerships, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Paris-based Deezer said the agreement, including commercial partnerships and access to TV Azteca's production capabilities, is estimated to have a $40 million value.

Elektra Group stores will sell vouchers to the music streaming service, the joint statement said. Deezer's Chief Commercial Officer Laurence Miall-d'Août did not disclose the size of the Mexican group's stake in Deezer resulting from the deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But Deezer said the agreement raised its valuation by 30% compared to its last funding round in 2018, to $1.4 billion.

Deezer already has significant operations in Brazil and wants to expand to other countries in Latin America, such as Mexico, Colombia and Argentina, Deezer CEO Hans-Holger Albrecht

said.





(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio)