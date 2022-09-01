Mexico's Pemex replaces interim CFO, sources say

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex has named a new interim chief financial officer to the post less than a year after his predecessor took the job, two company sources said on Thursday.

Carlos Cortez, who will continue to serve in his current post as deputy director of budgets and accounting, has replaced Antonio Lopez, who took the reins in December 2021.

Lopez will return to his previous role as deputy director of risk management, the sources said.

Pemex, short for Petroleos Mexicanos, did not respond to a request for comment.

"Lopez and Cortez are deputy finance directors and will remain in their (previous) positions," said a high-ranking source after confirming the move, which reportedly took effect last week.

Lopez was named in the interim role after the previous CFO, Alberto Velazquez, was tapped to lead a new unit focused on local oil commercialization. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sandra Maler)