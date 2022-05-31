Mexico's Maya train project stalls as legal battle drags

Vanessa Buschschlüter - BBC News
·2 min read
The cave system called Garra de Jaguar is located in the municipality of Solidaridad, 20km from Playa del Carmen, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico. It is located under the new route of section 5 of the Tren Maya railway; specialists and speleologists have warned of the damage that could be caused to Garra de Jaguar if the construction of the train continues.
Ancient caves lie underneath the stretch of jungle through which the train line is planned to run

A judge in Mexico has delivered a fresh blow to the Maya train project, which aims to link archaeological sites with Mexican beach resorts.

The judge ordered that a suspension of construction work on a stretch of the train line be extended until its environmental impact is determined.

The ruling is a victory for a group of cave divers who fear that the works will threaten underground caverns.

The Maya train is one of Mexico's most ambitious infrastructure projects.

This latest ruling could halt building work by months or even years unless an appeal by the authority behind the project is successful.

The $9.8bn (£7.5bn) Maya train project is aimed at building a 1,500km-long (930-mile) railroad linking the south-eastern Mexican states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador argues that it will provide an environmentally friendly mode of transport for locals and tourists alike, as well as boosting development and employment in the underdeveloped region.

But critics say the megaproject has been rushed and environmental concerns have been overridden.

The current legal battle centres on a particular stretch of the railroad, known as Section 5, which links the tourist hotspots of Cancún and Tulum.

The controversy arose after the route was changed to run through an area of jungle which is rich in ancient underground caves.

Environmentalists and speleologists warned that the heavy machinery used to build the railroad would irreparably damage the unique cave system.

Blind cavefish , Anoptichthys jordani, Astyanax fasciatus mexicanus, Mexico, Underwater cave (Photo by Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
The caverns are home to blind cavefish

They took their case to court and a judge granted a temporary suspension in April.

On Monday, the same judge declared the suspension "definite", ordering that no works be carried out on this particular stretch until environmental impact studies have not just been carried out but also approved according to Mexican law.

The judge said that he was acting to "prevent imminent and irreparable damages to the environment".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trois-Rivières, Que., is betting big on sports

    It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c

  • Who should Lightning want to face in Eastern Conference Final?

    Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers or the Metropolitan Division-winning Carolina Hurricanes? Should the Lightning prefer an opponent either way when preparing to compete for a third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance?

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Finland defeats Canada in overtime 4-3 to win World Hockey Championship

    TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1

  • Cyclist dies in B.C.'s Central Okanagan a week before province-wide biking event

    A crash that killed a cyclist in B.C.'s Central Okanagan happened a week before the Go By Bike Week, an annual province-wide event that celebrates cycling as a form of commute. Kelowna RCMP said they responded Tuesday morning to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Parkinson Drive, in the northern part of the city near Ellison Lake, where a 70-year-old male cyclist was hit by a car and died at the scene. In an emailed statement to CBC News, Mounties said the man attempted to cross the high

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • All in the family: Team Fernandez no longer just a party of two

    PARIS — Can Canadian Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “I hope so! But that victory is far away. I just want to appreciate this win, and concentrate on my next match,” the 19-year-old from Montreal said after an impressive three-set victory over American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round on Sunday. Can Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “Yes, that’s why we’re here. But to be specific, I think anybody who is allowed to play here is able, is capable of winning it, because they made it here.

  • Jays rally to trip Angels 6-5, win fourth straight

    LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked

  • Young Blue Jays fan with stutter shares special moment with George Springer

    A simple act of kindness can go a long way.

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry gets new ESPN documentary

    The hockey world is pumped for a recently unveiled documentary about the historic rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Dominic Green's 36-point effort leads Montreal Alliance past Scarborough Shooting Stars for 1st win

    In a battle of two expansion franchises, the Montreal Alliance came out on top with a 80-70 comeback win over the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday in Montreal. Led by Dominic Green's 20-point second half, Montreal (1-1) worked its way up from a 45-37 halftime deficit to lead 70-61 at the start of the Elam Ending, where they easily closed out the game with Scarborough (0-2) needing 18 points to win. The Alliance were led by Green's 36 points, Kemy Osse's 12 points, and Hernst Laroche's 10 poi

  • Canada men handed lopsided loss by All Blacks during tough day at HSBC London Sevens

    LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr

  • Final Four: Edmonton Oilers start preparing for Colorado Avalanche in Western final

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans along the way. They'll look to reverse that trend by starting strong against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver. "We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period," defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. "Everyone has got to be ready, that’s a good club coming against us. In