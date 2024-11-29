Mexico's Manuel Vega named chief executive officer of CPL's Atletico Ottawa

OTTAWA — Manuel Vega has been named chief executive officer of Atletico Ottawa, succeeding Fernando Lopez who left earlier this year.

The 33-year-old Mexican joins the Canadian Premier League team from Mexico's Puebla FC, where he had been director of corporate relations since 2023. He previously was Puebla's sporting co-ordinator and director of youth development.

The former midfielder came through the Puebla academy, transitioning to an off-field role at the age of 25.

Vega's first priority is finding a head coach to replace Carlos Gonzalez, who stepped down last week after three years in charge.

"The Canadian Premier League and soccer throughout Canada is at a very exciting stage,” Vega said in a statement Friday. “We have an incredible opportunity to build a legacy for local soccer supporters to be proud of, while supporting Canada's rise on the international stage and ensuring its sustainability."

Vega will be assisted by assistant general manager J.D. Ulanowski and director of youth development Drew Beckie, a former Ottawa player and Canadian youth international, as well as chief operating officer Jon Sinden.

Lopez stepped down as CEO and GM in June to become CEO and director general of Real Zaragoza which plays in Spain's second-tier Segunda Division. He had been with Ottawa since its inception in 2020.

Under Lopez's stewardship, Ottawa topped the regular season standings in 2022 when it lost to Forge FC in the championship game. The club earned Club of the Year honours in the 2023 CPL business awards.

Ottawa is owned by Spain's Atletico Madrid, whose portfolio also includes ownership stakes in Mexico's Atletico San Luis and India's Atletico de Kolkata.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press