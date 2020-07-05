Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 30,000

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 523 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 30,366, and 6,914 of new infections, bringing the total to 252,165.

The government has previously said the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Citing unpublished figures from the country's civil registry, broadcaster Milenio reported that as of June 19 almost twice as many people had died from the virus than reported by Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell.

Reuters was unable to verify the information.





(This story corrects number of new cases in first paragraph to 6,914, not 6,014)





