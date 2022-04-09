Mexico's converted island prison ready to receive tourists

MARÍA VERZA
·5 min read
  • FILE - A journalist walks past a fallen section of fencing during a media tour of the now closed Laguna del Toro maximum security facility on the former Islas Marias penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast, Saturday, March 16, 2019. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the facility converted into an environmental education center. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
    1/4

    Mexico Island Prison

    FILE - A journalist walks past a fallen section of fencing during a media tour of the now closed Laguna del Toro maximum security facility on the former Islas Marias penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast, Saturday, March 16, 2019. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the facility converted into an environmental education center. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - A journalist films the now closed Laguna del Toro maximum security facility during a media tour of the former Islas Marias penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Bars and cells were limited to the maximum security facility because the surrounding ocean effectively prevented escape. resident Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the facility converted into an environmental education center. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
    2/4

    Mexico Island Prison

    FILE - A journalist films the now closed Laguna del Toro maximum security facility during a media tour of the former Islas Marias penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Bars and cells were limited to the maximum security facility because the surrounding ocean effectively prevented escape. resident Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the facility converted into an environmental education center. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - A cat sits by a cactus at the now closed Laguna del Toro maximum security facility during a media tour of the former Islas Marias penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast, Saturday, March 16, 2019. resident Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the facility converted into an environmental education center. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
    3/4

    Mexico Island Prison

    FILE - A cat sits by a cactus at the now closed Laguna del Toro maximum security facility during a media tour of the former Islas Marias penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast, Saturday, March 16, 2019. resident Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the facility converted into an environmental education center. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Guards stand inside a workshop once used by prisoners to make handicrafts to sell for income, at the now closed Morelos detention center during a media tour of the former Islas Marias penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast, Saturday, March 16, 2019. resident Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the facility converted into an environmental education center. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
    4/4

    Mexico Island Prison

    FILE - Guards stand inside a workshop once used by prisoners to make handicrafts to sell for income, at the now closed Morelos detention center during a media tour of the former Islas Marias penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast, Saturday, March 16, 2019. resident Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the facility converted into an environmental education center. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A journalist walks past a fallen section of fencing during a media tour of the now closed Laguna del Toro maximum security facility on the former Islas Marias penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast, Saturday, March 16, 2019. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the facility converted into an environmental education center. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
FILE - A journalist films the now closed Laguna del Toro maximum security facility during a media tour of the former Islas Marias penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Bars and cells were limited to the maximum security facility because the surrounding ocean effectively prevented escape. resident Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the facility converted into an environmental education center. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
FILE - A cat sits by a cactus at the now closed Laguna del Toro maximum security facility during a media tour of the former Islas Marias penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast, Saturday, March 16, 2019. resident Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the facility converted into an environmental education center. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
FILE - Guards stand inside a workshop once used by prisoners to make handicrafts to sell for income, at the now closed Morelos detention center during a media tour of the former Islas Marias penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast, Saturday, March 16, 2019. resident Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the facility converted into an environmental education center. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A small archipelago off Mexico’s Pacific coast that had been home to an island prison colony is now ready to receive tourists.

Getting to Islas Marias, however, will be a challenge for even the sturdiest tourist: a five-hour boat ride in often choppy waters.

But some people, like Beatriz Maldonado, are already imagining the voyage. When Maldonado was imprisoned between those “walls of water” — as a Mexican writer also confined there described it — she thought she would never see her mother again.

Maldonado only spent one year of her six-year sentence there for drug and weapons possession, but it was the most painful. “I lost my smile, my happiness,” she said. Now at age 55, a laundry worker and an activist advocating for other imprisoned women, she wants to return to close wounds.

The Islas Marias prison colony was founded in 1905 on Mother María Island, the largest of the four islands and the only inhabited one more than 60 miles off the coast of Nayarit state. Frequently buffeted by hurricanes scraping along Mexico’s coast, the government closed the prison in 2019.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had it converted into an environmental education center, though which some 150 youths have passed. Now the government wants to make it an ecotourism destination where visitors can watch sea birds and enjoy the beaches.

Last year, authorities said they would now allow camping or build hotels, because it is a protected reserve. It was unclear if any lodging would be provided in the existing buildings, but without it, drawing tourists could be difficult. It is not as easily accessible as Alcatraz, the infamous prison accessed from San Francisco. It could end up like the Panamanian island prison colony Coiba, closed in 2004, that is being reclaimed by the jungle.

Maldonado planned to watch López Obrador’s visit to the island this weekend. “I would have liked to slip myself into his pocket,” she said.

The island now is nothing like the dirt-floored warehouse-like prison dorms with five bathrooms for 500 women that Maldonado remembers. “We lived in a chicken coop,” she said.

Now a colorful mural of former South African leader Nelson Mandela, himself held for years on an island prison, welcomes visitors to remodeled buildings, a whitewashed church and a cultural center.

“What was a hell is becoming a paradise,” López Obrador said.

There was a time when it was considered the “tomb of the Pacific.”

Writer José Revueltas, imprisoned there during the 1930s for his work in the Communist Party, said the prison was much more terrible than he could describe in his book “Walls of Water.” The worst couldn’t be described, he said, because of modesty or because you don’t know how to show that it’s really true.

Island prison colonies were common around the world to make escapes nearly impossible or to rehabilitate through forced labor. Most tried to be self-sufficient.

Prisoners on Mother María Island harvested salt and farmed shrimp. They tried to make a little money brewing their own alcohol from fermented fruits, illegally trading exotic birds or killing boa constrictors to make belts.

In later years, it was known as a “prison without walls” where some prisoners lived with their families in semi-freedom and relatively good conditions.

That changed when President Felipe Calderon launched the war against the drug cartels in 2006 and hundreds of new prisoners were sent there. In 2013, the inmate population reached 8,000.

Maldonado served her time during that era. She said the women, who were the minority, were the worst treated. Unlike the men, they weren’t allowed outside the fences even though they had skills and barely received enough food. Maldonado’s weight dropped to about 45 pounds. “They didn’t pay attention to us when someone got sick,” she said. “My friend’s gallbladder ruptured.”

The extreme isolation was the most punishing part, broken only on the 15th of every month when they were allowed a 10-minute phone call with a relative. Some who tried to escape drowned. Occasionally the Navy rescued others who set out on improvised crafts.

“The boats came on Thursdays to bring us supplies and letters, and I saw the tears of my mother on the stained pages,” Maldonado said. “The worst was thinking that I would never see her again.”

Infrequently some relatives made visits that then involved 12 hours at sea.

Maldonado’s one colorful memory was of a tube of red lipstick, the only personal item she took. When it ran out she solemnly buried it because she felt like it gave her life.

A year after Maldonado was transferred to a prison in Mexico City, six people died on the island in a riot sparked by a lack of food.

It was closed in 2019 because of the high operating costs, some $150 a day per prisoner, which was much higher than on the mainland. Prison reform had also significantly reduced its inmate population.

Devil’s Island in French Guiana, immortalized in the film “Papillon,” closed in 1946. Alcatraz closed in 1963. Later, others in Chile, Costa Rica and Brazil were shuttered. The most abrupt was Peru’s El Fronton in 1986 when the government used gun boats to put down a riot, killing more than 100 inmates.

Maldonado applauded the Islas Marias closure and supports the idea of inviting visitors. She said the proceeds should go to re-insertion programs for inmates.

She has already written to former cellmates to see if they’d like to go with her to the place she thought she’d never see again.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • This 11-year-old from Leamington is spending his summer go-kart racing in England

    Christian Papp was just four years old when he first got into go-kart racing, though he was too young to compete at that time. "I got into it because my dad was a former go-kart driver himself and I guess he's the one that got me into it and I really enjoy it," he said. Now at 11 years old, the Leamington, Ont., native is spending the majority of his weekends this summer competing in England. Christian and his father Jason travelled across the pond for the Super One Karting Championship, a 12-ra

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • Whitehorse speed skater sets 4 world records in her age class at Masters Games

    Alison Anderson thought she was done with speed skating. But when she went to register her daughter in the sport she competed in as a teenager, people at the Whitehorse Rapids Speed Skating Club told her she should come out and skate too. "I just fell in love with it all over again," she said. And it showed. Anderson set four new world records in short track speed skating in her age category, 30 to 34, at the Masters International Short Track Games held in Calgary in late March. Anderson set rec