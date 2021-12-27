Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll nears 299,000

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry reported 3,719 additional cases of coronavirus infections and 107 more fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,951,003 and the death toll from the pandemic to 298,777.

Sunday's figures included data gathered over the course of two days. The health ministry did not publish a formal report on the latest COVID-19 developments on Saturday.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

