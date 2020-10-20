Mexico's CFE issues up to 10 bln pesos of stock market certificates

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican state electricity company the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) said late on Monday it would issue up to 10 billion pesos ($472 million) worth of long-term stock market certificates.

The certificates would be placed on Tuesday and their formal issuance date is Oct. 23, the CFE said in a filing. The certificates would mature on Oct. 13, 2028, it added.

The financial transaction is part of an existing 100 billion peso issuance programme launched by the CFE.

($1 = 21.1746 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Raul Cortes, editing by Louise Heavens)