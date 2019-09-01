New Mexico's Bob Davie hospitalized with 'heart trouble' after win vs. Sam Houston, report says
New Mexico had quite the scare following its 39-31 victory over Sam Houston State on Saturday.
The Lobos' head coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital following the contest due to heart trouble, according to a report from the Albuquerque Journal.
"We ask that you keep the Davie family in your prayers," athletic director Eddie Nunez said in a statement, via ESPN.
Breaking: Bob Davie is being taken to the hospital. Believed to be heart trouble. Ambulance is at the stadium. No post game press conference.
— Steve Virgen (@SteveVirgen) September 1, 2019
The 64-year-old's condition led New Mexico to cancel its postgame press conference.
Davie has been with the Lobos since the 2012 season and has compiled a 34-54 record during his time with the team.
He also led New Mexico to a Mountain West Conference championship in 2016.
Davie previously spent five seasons as Notre Dame's coach and left with a 35-25.