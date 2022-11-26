Mexico World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Mexico World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - GETTY IMAGES
Mexico showed intensity but needed to be more effective in front of goal, head coach Gerardo Martino said after a 0-0 draw with Poland in their World Cup opener at Stadium 974 on Tuesday.

Mexico, eliminated in the last 16 at the previous seven World Cups, had 14 goal attempts but only four on target.

Martino's side also enjoyed more ball possession but without Raul Jimenez leading the attack, Henry Martin struggled to finish off chances in the box and Alexis Vega was guilty of missing opportunities.

Winger Hirving Lozano was arguably their best player, creating chances from the right wing.

"In the first half, we needed to be accurate in front of goal," Martino told reporters.

"We had three chances in the first half, but did very well in intensity and controlling the tempo of the game and also watching out to make sure Poland wouldn't go for the counter attack.

"In the second half we had more isolated chances with Vega and Chucky (Lozano) especially, but then in the final stages of the match, we could only find our centre forward.

"We were missing some more shot accuracy."

Mexico World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez), Rodolfo Cota (Leon),

Defenders: Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Nestor Araujo (America), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Jorge Sanchez (Ajax), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Johan Vasquez (Cremonese)

Midfielders: Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara), Luis Chavez (Pachuca)

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Henry Martin (America), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey)

Who are the star names in the squad?

In terms of quality, Raul Jimenez probably Mexico's best player but he has struggled this season with a chronic groin injury which has kept him out of his Wolves side since August 31.

Jimenez made a 20-minute cameo in the opening game, having curtailed his season with Wolves and joined the Mexico training camp with two games left to play in the domestic calendar before the World Cup shut-down.

Elsewhere, captain and defensive midfielder Andrés Guardado had 175 caps going into the tournament, as well as a notable club career that has included the likes of PSV and Valencia.

Napoli forward Hirving Lozano is also be one to watch. In fine form, 'Chucky' has played 17 times for the Serie A leaders this season, and featured in his side's 4-1 win against Liverpool in the Champions League.

What are Mexico's fixtures?

What is Mexico's World Cup record?

This will be Mexico's 17th appearance at the World Cup, a number that only Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina have exceeded.

Mexico and Brazil are the only two nations to make it out of the group stage over the last seven World Cups, but Mexico have failed to progress beyond the final 16 at each of the last eight World Cups.

Mexico reached the quarter-finals of the 1970 and 1986 tournaments, in which they placed sixth.

As a standout team in the Americas, Mexico have won 11 confederation titles, including eight Concacaf Gold Cups and three of its precursor, the Concacaf Championship.

Latest odds

Mexico are currently a best price of 250/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

