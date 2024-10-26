🚨 Mexico Women back on track with win over Venezuela

CONCACAF outfit Mexico put an end to their recent poor run of form tonight after a comfortable 3-0 win over visiting Venezuela.

Scorers: Palacios 4′, Pérez 60′, 73′

El Tri Femenil previously failed to win any of their previous six outings (0-1-5) dating back to their 3-2 win over Paraguay in March, but California-born forward Kiana Palacios set Mexico off with the opening salvo of the match thanks to a goal in the 4th minute.

The home side looked good value for their one-goal lead going into the halftime interval, with the state of play on the pitch suggesting that maybe Venezuela could count themselves lucky to not be down by a greater deficit.

Mexico would double their advantage in the 60th minute through second-half substitute Nicole Pérez just one minute after she came off the bench to replace Aylín Aviléz, who had earned just her second cap after making her debut against the United States back in July.

It was Pérez’s first goal for Mexico, with the 23-year-old Guadalajara native previously shining at both U17 and U20 level.

Pérez would complete her brace 13 minutes later when she put Mexico out of sight on the night to make it three to the good at Estadio Agustín Coruco Díaz, and a night to remember for the young midfielder in what could be a budding international career.

Up next for Mexico is another test at home, this time against Thailand.