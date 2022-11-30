Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia Live Stream: How to Watch the World Cup Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Group C of the 2022 World Cup has turned out to be a shockingly tight race with Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina all still vying for a spot in the knockout stage. Today, Mexico fans find out if Andrés Guardado’s squad stays in the race or goes home after a final group match against Saudi Arabia.

More from Rolling Stone

If you’re looking to live stream the crucial match online today, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up a few ways to watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia online, plus a couple of options that get you a free Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia live stream.

How to Watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia Online Free for With a VPN

The best way to watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia online for free (and any other World Cup matches) is to get a VPN (virtual private network). These services let you change the location of your streaming device to a different country that offers free World Cup live streams — such as the U.K., where you can stream Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia for free on BBC.

We like ExpressVPN and NordVPN for their speed, security, and ease of use. Both come with a relatively cheap monthly price (ExpressVPN costs $12.95 and Nord VPN costs $11.99) and that price goes way down if you pay for a year upfront. Plus, both VPNs offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can essentially use either one for free for a month if you cancel within a month. Read our full comparison review of ExpressVPN and NordVPN here.

ExpressVPN

Price: $12.95

Buy Now

Once you’ve signed up for a VPN, set your location to the U.K. to watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia online for free (legally) on BBC iPlayer.

Story continues

NordVPN

Price: $11.99

Buy Now

How to Watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia Online: U.S. Live Streams (Spanish & English Commentary)

If you don’t want to use a VPN to watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia — or you want a live stream with Spanish-language commentary — there are plenty of great options to access U.S. live streams from FS1 and Telemundo. Below are some of the best U.S. streaming services to watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia online, plus a couple that will let you live stream Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia for free.

1. Stream Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia on fuboTV (English & Spanish Commentary)

With FS1, Fox, and Telemundo in its channel lineup, fuboTV is our favorite way to get U.S. live streams of the World Cup — and one of the best ways to watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia online with either English or Spanish commentary. fuboTV costs $69.99 a month, but it starts with a generous seven-day free trial before you pay, letting you watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia online for free if you sign up now.

Free Trial

Price: fuboTV

Buy Now

2. Stream Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia on Peacock (Spanish Commentary)

Peacock is the cheapest way to watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia online with a subscription priced at just $4.99 per month. The NBC streamer shows Telemundo simulcasts of the World Cup, so you will only be able to watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia with Spanish commentary. If that’s not a problem, Peacock is a great option — and you get a ton of on-demand content with your subscription.

Peacock Subscription

Price: $4.99

Buy Now

Stream Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia on DirecTV Stream (Spanish & English Commentary)

Another great live TV streaming service you can use to watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia online for free is DirecTV Stream. You get Fox, FS1, and Telemundo in its Choice package, which costs $89.99 a month and starts with a five-day free trial that you can use to live stream Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia for free.

Free Trial

Price: DirecTV Stream

Buy Now

When is Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia? Date, Start Time

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia is kicking off today, Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. If you can’t catch the game live at that time, both fuboTV and DirecTV Stream come with a cloud DVR feature that will let you record the game and watch it later.

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia Odds, Prediction

Mexico entered the 2022 World Cup with a solid ranking (No. 13) and high hopes from fans, but they’ve faced challenges in their two games so far. They tied against No. 26-ranked Poland in their Group C opener and suffered a 2-0 loss to Argentina on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia (ranked No. 51) has had a very different World Cup experience. They rocked sports fans worldwide by defeating Argentina in an odds-defying opener, but went on to lose against Poland 0-2, indicating that (as most fans thought) the win over Lionel Messi’s squad may have been a fluke.

Going into today’s game, Mexico has a good chance of winning their first game of the tournament with odds of -145 compared to Saudi Arabia’s +360 (FanDuel).

Be sure to use one of the above streaming services (or a VPN) to watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia online today.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to see more up-to-date holiday deals!

Click here to read the full article.