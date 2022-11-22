Mexico vs Poland, World Cup 2022 live: Score and latest updates from Group C - Shutterstock/Noushad Thekkayil

03:11 PM

03:05 PM

Team news

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez, Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega.

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski, Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kaminski, Robert Lewandowski.

03:01 PM

Hello and welcome

To our live coverage of Mexico vs Poland in Group C at the 2022 World Cup.

Before the tournament Argentina were heavily favoured to win this group, but this morning's stunning upset win for Saudi Arabia over Lionel Messi's side has thrown it wide open.

And bullish Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz believes his side can progress – rejecting suggestions Mexico are the favourites in today's clash.

Poland, playing in their ninth World Cup, have not made it past the group stage since 1986. "If I say that there are no logical reasons for Poland to make it out of the group, you will say that I am a man of little faith," Michniewicz said.

"I think that we can get out of the group. ... We don't want to be among the first 16 teams to go home. We have experienced players who have played in many tournaments, and there's a lot of youngsters who are just learning the big tournaments here in Qatar. I think this mix is right for us."

Asked whether Mexico were the favourites, given the last time they failed to make it to the knockout stage was back in 1978, Michniewicz disagreed.

"We don't look at Mexico this way. I don't see such disparities between us, also between us and Saudi Arabia or Argentina," he said.

"We are all at the World Cup, we feel as important as our opponents in the group. We don't give them any special rank."

Mexico, however, have a strong record in their World Cup openers, winning five and drawing one in their last six tournaments.

The last time Poland won their opening World Cup game was nearly 50 years ago, when they beat Argentina 3-2 in 1974 and went on to take third place after beating Brazil 1-0.

And Argentina's defeat earlier on adds even more importance to this one. Follow along for live updates, with the game due to kick off at 4pm.