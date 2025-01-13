New Mexico visits McClendon and San Jose State

New Mexico Lobos (14-3, 6-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-10, 1-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces New Mexico after Will McClendon scored 20 points in San Jose State's 69-62 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Spartans have gone 3-5 in home games. San Jose State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lobos have gone 6-0 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks third in the MWC with 16.6 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 6.8.

San Jose State averages 75.8 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 73.2 New Mexico gives up. New Mexico scores 10.9 more points per game (84.0) than San Jose State gives up to opponents (73.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: McClendon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.

Dent is averaging 19.1 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press